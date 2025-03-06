AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
Pakistan Print 2025-03-06

‘Ramazan Package’: Punjab CM irked by ‘extortion’ of money from beneficiaries

Recorder Report Published 06 Mar, 2025 06:42am

LAHORE: On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, strict action has been taken against those who extorted extra money from the beneficiaries of Ramazan package.

During the operation in Kasur, Bhakkar and Gujranwala, three accused were arrested and the agents involved in the illegal business were blacklisted. In Kasur, the accused Bilal, who illegally took Rs 500/- from the amount of Rs 10,000/- Ramazan package, was arrested. The police sealed Makkah Mobile Shop and Alpha Retailer in Bhakkar, registered cases against the accused and also took possession of the machines.

The Chief Minister by taking strict notice of the incident of extorting extra money from the beneficiaries of Ramazan package, directed the police and the administration to conduct a search operation and launch crackdown against the accused under the law.

The CM said, “Those who grabbed illegal money from the poor and needy do not deserve any leniency.” She appealed to the public that those who receive the Ramazan package should immediately call 0800-02345 toll-free number in case of any such complaint so as to register their complaints. The Punjab government is providing cash to the deserving people through digital technology to save them from standing in the long queues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Ramazan package

