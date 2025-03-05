AIRLINK 174.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.26 (-2.38%)
US NSA Michael Waltz ‘thanks Pakistan’ for counterterrorism efforts in call with FM Dar

  • Foreign Minister appreciates President Trump's announcement to withdraw the US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan
BR Web Desk Published March 5, 2025 Updated March 5, 2025 05:44pm

In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz spoke with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on March 4, 2025, to convey President Donald Trump’s “appreciation and thanks for Government of Pakistan’s efforts in countering terrorism,” according to a statement from the Foreign Office on Wednesday.

The call from NSA Michael Waltz follows recent developments in which Pakistan arrested and handed over an individual responsible for the killing of 13 U.S. service members during the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Trump says person responsible for attack on US troops in Kabul arrested with Pakistan’s assistance

Earlier, President Trump expressed gratitude to the Pakistani government for its cooperation during an address to Congress, though he did not provide further details.

During the call, the Foreign Minister extended congratulations to the NSA on his assumption of office, reiterating that Pakistan looked forward to building on its “longstanding and broad-based relationship with the United States under President Trump and his Administration.”

PM Shehbaz thanks President Trump for acknowledging Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue its cooperation with the US in the field of counter terrorism.

“He also appreciated President Trump’s announcement to withdraw the US military equipment left behind in Afghanistan,” the statement read.

Both sides also pledged to deepen collaboration in key sectors such as information technology (IT), energy, and minerals.

They emphasized the importance of sustained dialogue on trade, investment, climate change, and health as part of a comprehensive agenda for future engagement.

