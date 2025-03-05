AIRLINK 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.86 (-2.72%)
BOP 12.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
FCCL 39.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
FLYNG 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
HUBC 133.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.1%)
HUMNL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.61%)
KEL 4.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 53.15 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.55%)
OGDC 213.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.13%)
PACE 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PAEL 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.34%)
PIAHCLA 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.15%)
POWER 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.79%)
PPL 171.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.9%)
PRL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.14%)
PTC 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.7%)
SEARL 91.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.72%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.89%)
SSGC 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.46%)
SYM 15.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.69%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
TPLP 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TRG 58.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.65%)
WAVESAPP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.57%)
YOUW 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
BR100 11,826 Decreased By -62.9 (-0.53%)
BR30 35,494 Decreased By -192.7 (-0.54%)
KSE100 112,433 Decreased By -310.5 (-0.28%)
KSE30 34,821 Decreased By -146.7 (-0.42%)
Mar 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz thanks President Trump for acknowledging Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts

  • 'As is well-known, Pakistan has always played a critical role in counter terrorism efforts', adds the PM
BR Web Desk Published 05 Mar, 2025 11:46am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked US President Donald Trump for acknowledging Pakistan’s assistance in arresting the person responsible for killing 13 US service members during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

In a post on X, the PM said, “As is well-known, Pakistan has always played a critical role in counter terrorism efforts aimed at denying safe havens to terrorists and militant groups the space to operate against any other country.”

The PM’s statement comes after the US President announced the arrest during an address to Congress.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the person, whom she did not identify further, would be taken into US custody by the Justice Department, FBI and CIA, Reuters reported.

The bombing occurred on August 26, 2021, as US troops were trying to help Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover, and compounded America’s sense of defeat after 20 years of war.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan remains steadfast in its resolve and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations.

“In this effort, Pakistan has rendered great sacrifices, including the lives of over 80,000 of our brave soldiers and citizens.

However, the resolve of our leadership and our people remains unflinching, to eradicate the menace of terrorism from our country.“

The premier added that Pakistan will continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability.

Shehbaz Sharif US President Donald Trump terrorists killed 2021 Kabul airport

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz thanks President Trump for acknowledging Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts

PM highlights his govt’s achievements

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Hubco’s Narowal Energy executes Hybrid Take and Pay tariff deal

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 500 points

High octane fuel sales surge to record high in February

Mohammed Shami admits playing at one venue ‘definitely helps’ finalists India

Oilboy Energy to raise Rs250mn via rights issue for waste-to-energy project

Oil falls as market eyes OPEC+ output increase, US tariffs

Macroeconomic stability achieved: Aurangzeb

Read more stories