PM Shehbaz thanks President Trump for acknowledging Pakistan’s counter terrorism efforts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked US President Donald Trump for acknowledging Pakistan’s assistance in arresting the person responsible for killing 13 US service members during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

In a post on X, the PM said, “As is well-known, Pakistan has always played a critical role in counter terrorism efforts aimed at denying safe havens to terrorists and militant groups the space to operate against any other country.”

The PM’s statement comes after the US President announced the arrest during an address to Congress.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said the person, whom she did not identify further, would be taken into US custody by the Justice Department, FBI and CIA, Reuters reported.

The bombing occurred on August 26, 2021, as US troops were trying to help Americans and Afghans flee in the chaotic aftermath of the Taliban’s takeover, and compounded America’s sense of defeat after 20 years of war.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan remains steadfast in its resolve and unwavering commitment to combating terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations.

“In this effort, Pakistan has rendered great sacrifices, including the lives of over 80,000 of our brave soldiers and citizens.

However, the resolve of our leadership and our people remains unflinching, to eradicate the menace of terrorism from our country.“

The premier added that Pakistan will continue to partner closely with the United States in securing regional peace and stability.