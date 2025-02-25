AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
Markets

Govt to consider establishing National Crypto Council, says Finance Division

  • Finance Minister Aurangzeb chairs high-level meeting on digital assets
BR Web Desk Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 11:06pm

The Finance Division on Tuesday said the government would consider establishing a National Crypto Council to ensure that Pakistan’s digital asset ecosystem evolves in a secure, compliant, and sustainable manner.

The development comes as Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a high-level meeting on digital assets on Tuesday.

“To enhance this initiative, the government will consider establishing a National Crypto Council, which will serve as a dedicated advisory body comprising key government representatives, regulatory authorities, and industry experts,” the Finance Division said.

Digital Clearance Gateway launched to ‘streamline pharma trade, compliance’

“This Crypto Council will oversee policy development, address regulatory challenges, and ensure that Pakistan’s digital asset ecosystem evolves in a secure, compliant, and sustainable manner,” it added.

Pakistan currently has over 20 million active users in the digital asset market who face significant challenges, including high transaction fees.

According to the details, the council will also collaborate with friendly countries to develop standardised frameworks for international digital economic engagement.

The Tuesday’s meeting was attended by foreign delegates, including President Trump’s Advisors for Digital Assets. Minister of State for IT & Telecom, Ms Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Governor State Bank, Secretary Finance, and Secretary IT & Telecom were also present.

“Participants discussed the global evolution of cryptocurrency, its increasing adoption, and the regulatory frameworks being implemented internationally, in line with US government policies. The deliberations focused on financial security, risk mitigation, and the potential impact of digital assets on Pakistan’s economy.”

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb emphasised the importance of a well-regulated digital asset framework, aligning Pakistan with international best practices and complying with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines, according to the statement.

The finance czar highlighted the government’s commitment to exploring digital assets and integrating blockchain technology as part of its broader strategy to modernise the financial sector.

“Discussions also included the tokenisation of key infrastructure and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) assets, allowing for increased liquidity, broader investor participation, and greater efficiency in capital markets.

“It was noted that various stakeholders, including foreign and domestic investors, have already developed product-ready digital asset solutions that could be explored within a regulatory sandbox.”

Pakistan currently has over 20 million active users in the digital asset market who face significant challenges, including high transaction fees, as per the Finance Division.

Aurangzeb reaffirmed his commitment to regulating and encouraging this industry by adopting appropriate frameworks, laws, and incentives to ensure transparency and facilitate digital business growth.

Digital Clearance Gateway launched to ‘streamline pharma trade, compliance’

The finance minister directed relevant stakeholders to formulate a comprehensive framework that ensures security, transparency, regulatory compliance, and economic viability while safeguarding against financial crimes and illicit activities.

“He also stressed the need for a balanced approach—one that encourages innovation and investment in digital assets while maintaining strict regulatory oversight in line with international standards.”

The meeting concluded with a consensus on adopting a cautious yet forward-looking approach, ensuring that future developments in the digital asset space align with national interests, FATF guidelines, and global financial standards, the Finance Division said.

