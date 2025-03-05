Senate body informed ‘Land scam of Rs50bn to Rs60bn finalised in present govt’s tenure’

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs Senator Faisal Vawda alleged that a land scam of Rs50 to 60 billion was finalised during the current government’s tenure, with an agreement signed on July 9, 2024, over 500 acres of land.

The Senate Standing Committee on Maritime Affairs convened for a meeting, chaired by Senator Vawda, with key officials including the chairman of Port Qasim and the acting chairman of Karachi Port Trust also in attendance.

The committee reviewed critical issues related to the management of maritime assets, particularly the controversial sale of 500 acres of land at Port Qasim. The meeting uncovered significant irregularities and led to the cancellation of the sale, ultimately saving the nation an estimated Rs60 billion.

Senator Vawda expressed his gratitude for the swift action taken by the committee, stating, “Had we not intervened and exposed the corruption, the country would have lost Rs60 billion. Our collective action ensured that the fraudulent sale was cancelled within 72 hours of our recommendations.”

The committee delved into the sale of 500 acres of land at Port Qasim, which was reportedly sold for a mere two per cent advance, amounting to a fraction of its actual value, estimated at Rs60 billion. Senator Vawda questioned the legitimacy of the transaction, stating, “Only 2 percent was taken after selling land worth Rs60 billion. If the transaction was legitimate, why was it reversed within 72 hours?”

During the meeting, Senator Dinesh raised concerns about the absence of permanent chairmen for the Gwadar and Karachi ports, questioning why acting officials were running the operations. In response, Faisal Vawda highlighted the seriousness of the matter, stating, “We have three options: surrender, admit corruption, or fight.”

Vawda also accused Port Qasim of issuing misleading rebuttals through the media to obscure the facts and mislead the public. He stressed that the land deal, involving 500 acres, was signed under the current government, with payments planned for only 365 acres. He claimed that a mere two percent advance was being paid for the land valued at Rs60 billion.

The secretary of Maritime Affairs suggested that the issue could have been a mistake, but Senator Dinesh quickly responded, stating that a privilege motion should be raised against the secretary for misleading the committee.

Faisal Vawda strongly criticised the secretary’s defence, calling the theft of Rs50 to 60 billion “not a mistake” but a serious issue. The additional secretary admitted to being unaware of the matter but revealed that they were part of the board overseeing the deal. Vawda added, “I will remind the additional secretary of many things.”

The land was originally allotted for industrial use in 2006, and the committee heard from officials that an out-of-court settlement had been pursued in this matter. However, Vawda raised doubts, questioning why the land was sold for just 10 per cent of its actual value and why the board did not take action sooner. “Who authorised the Port Qasim Board to sell land worth Rs60 billion for just Rs5 billion? This goes beyond their scope and authority,” Vawda remarked.

In his remarks, Senator Vawda outlined three options for dealing with such cases of mismanagement and corruption: “Surrender, admit the corruption, or fight against it.” He emphasised the importance of holding accountable those responsible for the financial loss to the country.

The committee also questioned the role of the Port Qasim Board in the controversial land sale. Port Qasim officials claimed that the matter was handled appropriately and that the board had acted within its rights. However, Senator Vawda challenged this assertion, saying, “Port Qasim not only sold the land maliciously but also changed the location of the Balkhnum Razi project.”

He pointed out that the land was sold at an extraordinarily low price, noting that a foreign company, which was not truly foreign but local and had a questionable track record, was involved in the deal. He further emphasised, “The board’s actions cannot be defended. Even military boards, dictators, or chief justices cannot get away with such misdeeds.”

The committee was also briefed on the current state of Port Qasim’s land holdings. Port Qasim owns approximately 14,000 acres of land, with 9,574 acres leased out. In addition, the authority purchased 1,000 acres of land and is awaiting possession of 1,250 acres from the Sindh government.

The committee noted the importance of prioritizing exports at the ports, which remains a key issue for Pakistan’s maritime sector. Senator Vawda called for the inclusion of technocrats and businessmen from private sector in the port’s management board to ensure efficiency and transparency.

In line with the findings of the meeting, Senator Vawda proposed several recommendations for immediate action. These included freezing pending payments in land acquisition deals at Port Qasim, KPT, Gwadar Port and PNSC until further investigations are completed.

