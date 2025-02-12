Karachi real estate: NAB chief uncovers Rs3trn corruption scam

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Lieutenant General Nazir Ahmad Butt (Retired) has disclosed a staggering Rs. 3 trillion real estate corruption scandal involving dubious documentation of 7,500 acres in Karachi, warning that “opening these files would create an ‘uproar’ among builders community.

During his visit to the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) House, the NAB chairman informed that his organization has successfully recovered 1.8 million acres of agricultural land valued at Rs. 4 trillion in Sindh during the past eight months, despite high pressure and transferred it to the Revenue Department.

In response to ABAD chairman Hassan Bakshi’s speech, Butt said if Karachi has seen the illegal construction of 86,000 buildings over the past five years, the NAB would play its role in resolving this issue with the Sindh government.

Furthermore, he said that the corruption extends to Gwadar, where land-related cases worth Rs. 3 trillion are under investigation at the newly established NAB regional office.

Butt highlighted significant reforms in NAB’s operations since assuming office. The monthly complaint volume has dramatically decreased from 4,500 to 150-200 cases. Approximately 21,000 pre-2022 complaints have been dismissed as part of the reform process. He assured that any NAB officer found harassing citizens would face strict action, emphasizing the bureau’s commitment to fair practices.

Chairman NAB said although there were eight regulators no one took responsibility, assuring to implement a one-window operation to streamline processes and enhance efficiency.

Furthermore, he said that the land auction policy would hopefully be promulgated in the coming months.

He said that NAB is being digitized in the next three months to facilitate citizens to register their complaints online.

The chairman reported progress in Gwadar, noting the establishment of three factories in the industrial area over the past three months.

“A new comprehensive policy for Pakistan’s real estate sector is under development, with a key requirement that all payments must be processed through banks. This measure aims to enhance transparency and reduce corruption in property transactions,” he informed.

Chairman Butt announced plans for major actions regarding Sindh’s land records, acknowledging the current fragmented system where land departments operate in isolation. He directed the NAB Director General to oversee Karachi’s master plan implementation.

The chairman reaffirmed NAB’s commitment to supporting builders and developers, emphasizing the need for comprehensive reform in Sindh’s land management system, and assured that the bureau would continue its efforts to combat corruption while facilitating legitimate business activities in the real estate sector.

Meanwhile, ABAD’s Patron-in-Chief Mohsin Sheikhani emphasized the critical need to digitalize land records through independent third-party services, expressing concerns about corrupt departments handling their digital transformation. He recommended mandatory NAB verification for all land transactions.

In his address of welcome, Chairman ABAD informed that around 100,000 multi-story buildings were constructed in Karachi during the past five years, of which, 86,000 buildings were not approved.

One of the most concerning issues raised by chairman ABAD was the 22-year delay in providing possession to allottees by LDA, KDA, and MDA due to incomplete infrastructure. Bakhshi also presented numerous complaints against provincial and development authorities, highlighting the absence of a transparent land auction policy in Sindh and alleged preferential treatment in land sales.

He highlighted corruption within the Malir Development Authority, Lyari Development Authority, and Karachi Development Authority, noting that citizens’ investments are trapped in smaller housing schemes under these authorities.

