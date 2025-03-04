Starlink’s registration in process with satellite regulatory body: PTA chairman

The registration of Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, in Pakistan is in process with the country’s satellite regulatory body, as per a Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) statement on Tuesday.

The development comes as PTA chairman met Starlink team at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain to discuss opportunities for enhancing Pakistan’s digital connectivity.

“The discussion focused on improving affordable broadband access, particularly in underserved areas, to bridge the digital divide and accelerate digital transformation,” PTA statement read.

In the meeting, PTA chairman reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to fostering innovation and enabling emerging technologies for nationwide connectivity, it added.

“He [PTA chairman] also stated that Starlink’s registration is in process with satellite regulatory body which is a pre-requisite for PTA license for satellite based internet services.

“The Starlink team shared insights on satellite-based internet solutions in competitive World of Cellular Mobile services and its potential impact on remote regions. Both sides discussed regulatory frameworks and operational strategies for seamless service integration.”

The GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) Mobile World Congress is one of the largest global gatherings for the telecommunications industry.

Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by SpaceX, is renowned for providing high-speed internet access to remote areas worldwide.

Elon Musk says ‘waiting for approval from the government’ to launch Starlink in Pakistan

In January, tech billionaire Elon Musk said Starlink had applied to launch internet services in Pakistan and was “waiting for approval from the government.”

“We are waiting for approval from the [Pakistan] government,” Elon Musk responded to a post on X then.

The Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunication earlier directed the PTA to expedite the process to bring Starlink services in Pakistan.

NA panel directs PTA to fast-track Starlink’s entry into Pakistan

PTA chairman Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman informed the committee that Starlink contacted Pakistan in 2022 to provide internet services through Satellite.

“However, its matters with the Pakistan Space Regulatory Authority are still under process,” Rehman was quoted as saying in the NA statement. “Until the license agreement is finalised, internet services cannot be provided in Pakistan.”

“The committee directed PTA to expedite the process with Starlink to ensure the provision of internet services in the country,” the statement added.