AIRLINK 192.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.18%)
BOP 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 37.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.21%)
FFL 14.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.79%)
FLYNG 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.25%)
HUBC 127.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.61%)
KEL 4.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
OGDC 199.88 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-1.39%)
PACE 6.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.06%)
PAEL 39.14 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.14%)
PIAHCLA 17.08 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.41%)
PIBTL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.23%)
PPL 172.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.58%)
PRL 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-7.36%)
PTC 22.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-4.01%)
SEARL 102.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-2.02%)
SILK 1.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.98%)
SSGC 37.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.52%)
SYM 17.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.59%)
TELE 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.53%)
TRG 66.47 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.89%)
WAVESAPP 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.56%)
WTL 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.07%)
YOUW 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 11,750 Decreased By -105.3 (-0.89%)
BR30 34,652 Decreased By -320.5 (-0.92%)
KSE100 111,935 Decreased By -809.6 (-0.72%)
KSE30 35,025 Decreased By -335 (-0.95%)
Feb 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

NA panel directs PTA to fast-track Starlink’s entry into Pakistan

  • Rs43.65 billion proposed for IT ministry's PSDP budget for FY26
BR Web Desk Published February 4, 2025 Updated February 4, 2025 08:10pm

The Standing Committee on Information Technology & Telecommunication directed on Tuesday the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to expedite the process to bring Starlink services in Pakistan, a statement from the National Assembly Secretariat said.

PTA chairman Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman informed the committee that Starlink contacted Pakistan in 2022 to provide internet services through Satellite.

“However, its matters with the Pakistan Space Regulatory Authority are still under process,” Rehman was quoted as saying in the NA statement. “Until the license agreement is finalised, internet services cannot be provided in Pakistan.”

“The committee directed PTA to expedite the process with Starlink to ensure the provision of internet services in the country,” the statement added.

Last month, tech billionaire Elon Musk said Starlink had applied to launch internet services in Pakistan and was “waiting for approval from the government.”

“We are waiting for approval from the [Pakistan] government,” Elon Musk responded to a post on X then.

In a meeting on the Senate’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on January 22, PTA chairman informed that Starlink Internet Services (Private) Ltd was yet to get security clearance – a prerequisite for obtaining license and launching services in Pakistan.

“The matter can be resolved in one month and Starlink can launch services, once it gets security clearance as well as the required LDI and LL licenses from PTA,” Rehman said then.

Starlink internet services: Existing players could face some serious challenges

It may be noted that Pakistan was ranked among the top nations that faced most internet outages in the year 2024.

According to Top10VPN.com, a VPN reviewer, the global internet disruption lasted 88,788 hours last year, which caused an estimated financial loss of $7.69 billion.

It said Pakistan was the single most affected nation with $1.62bn in losses, followed by Myanmar ($1.58bn) and Sudan ($1.12bn) in 2024.

Budgetary proposals relating to IT ministry’s PSDP

Meanwhile, the committee discussed the budgetary proposals relating to Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) of the Ministry of Information Technology and its attached departments for the financial year 2025-26.

“After detailed deliberations, the committee endorsed the budgetary proposal amounting to Rs43,651.380 million for the next financial year 2025-26,” the statement read.

National Fiberisation Policy

The Universal Service Fund (USF) informed the committee that Pakistan is currently utilising 274 MHz of the spectrum, which it termed insufficient.

“Approximately 860 MHz is required for smooth connectivity,” USF CEO Chaudhry Mudassar Naveed was quoted as saying in the statement.

He further explained that there are two types of spectrum: landline spectrum and wireless spectrum. Wireless spectrum is primarily provided by telecom operators.

“To enhance connectivity and internet services in the country, the ministry is working on the National Fiberisation Policy, which is expected to be completed within three to four months.

“Once finalised, it will help assess the required funds and investment for the fiberisation of Telecom towers across the country,” the NA statement read.

The committee recommended that approximately 10% of the funds from USF should be allocated for fiberisation, urging that the fiberisation process should be completed as quickly as possible to ensure efficient internet services in the country.

National Assembly PTA PSDP Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Universal Service Fund IT ministry Starlink NA panel internet services in Pakistan Starlink Internet Services PTA chairman FY26 budget proposals Senate Standing Committee on Information and Technology PSDP 2025 26 Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman Pakistan Space Regulatory Authority Senate’s Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication National Fiberisation Policy PSDP for IT Ministry

Comments

200 characters

NA panel directs PTA to fast-track Starlink’s entry into Pakistan

President Zardari leaves for China for five-day visit

KSE-100 retreats after positive start, closes 810 points lower

China hits back with tariffs on US goods after Trump imposes new levies

Military’s top brass reviews national security situation amid rising threats

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Govt issues EV production licenses to 57 manufacturers: report

Gold price per tola gains Rs1,900 to hit new all-time high in Pakistan

Allied Bank posts Rs44.4bn profit in 2024

Shift to renewables: Olympia Mills to install 500KW solar power plant

Read more stories