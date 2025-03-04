AIRLINK 178.86 Increased By ▲ 4.58 (2.63%)
BOP 12.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
CNERGY 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.5%)
FCCL 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.55%)
FFL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
FLYNG 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.92%)
HUBC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (1.6%)
HUMNL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.85%)
KEL 4.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 52.86 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 213.32 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (0.74%)
PACE 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PAEL 41.86 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
PIAHCLA 15.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PIBTL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.08%)
POWER 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.63%)
PPL 172.75 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (1.1%)
PRL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.11%)
PTC 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.2%)
SEARL 93.25 Increased By ▲ 8.48 (10%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.19%)
SYM 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
TELE 7.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.03 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.32%)
TRG 58.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.14%)
WAVESAPP 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
YOUW 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,889 Increased By 125 (1.06%)
BR30 35,686 Increased By 441.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 112,744 Increased By 756.9 (0.68%)
KSE30 34,968 Increased By 291.6 (0.84%)
Mar 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan ‘well positioned’ for first review of IMF bailout, says Aurangzeb

  • Programme has played key role in stabilising Pakistan’s economy
BR Web Desk | Reuters Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 03:59pm

Pakistan was “well positioned” for the first review of its $7 billion International Monetary Fund bailout programme as talks with the global lender began on Tuesday, the country’s finance minister told Reuters.

Islamabad secured the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility last summer to help claw its way out of an economic crisis.

The programme has played a key role in stabilising Pakistan’s economy and the government has said the country is on course for a long-term recovery.

“They are here. We will have two rounds of talks, first technical and then policy level,” Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said.

“I think we are well positioned” for the review, he said.

Earlier, Pakistani authorities, led by Aurangzeb, formally kicked off talks with the IMF delegation for the first review of a $7 billion bailout program, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement

“Pictures of kick-off meeting held today”, wrote the Finance Division, while sharing two photos with media on WhatsApp but did not provide further details.

The images showed Pakistani officials, led by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, involved in discussions with an IMF delegation led by its Pakistan mission chief Nathan Porter.

The IMF mission began talks with Pakistani authorities on Monday on the first review of the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Official sources in the finance ministry told Business Recorder that the nine-member IMF mission led by Nathan Porter met the government economic team led by Secretary Finance.

In the first phase, negotiations will focus on technical aspects, followed by policy-level talks in the second phase. Sources revealed that the budget for 2025-26, currently in the process of being formulated, will be reviewed.

The mission will stay in the country for around two weeks.

Talks will evaluate Pakistan’s economic performance from July to December 2024. A successful review would unlock the next $1 billion tranche.

As per the report, the IMF team will meet with multiple government institutions, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Planning Commission, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

Additionally, separate talks will be held with representatives from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

IMF EFF Muhammad Aurangzeb Nathan Porter IMF delegation IMF Pakistan talks

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan ‘well positioned’ for first review of IMF bailout, says Aurangzeb

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

PM Shehbaz orders action plan to boost Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade to $2bn

Gold price per tola increases Rs4,800 in Pakistan

Pakistan weighs cryptocurrency regulations amid concerns

Babar, Riwzan dropped as Salman takes charge of Pakistan’s T20I squad for NZ tour

Trade wars erupt as Trump hits Canada, Mexico, China with steep tariffs

Trump halts all U.S. military aid to Ukraine, White House official says

Oil slides on OPEC+ output increase, US tariff uncertainty

Israeli fire kills two Palestinians in Gaza amid impasse over ceasefire

Read more stories