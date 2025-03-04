AIRLINK 174.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.16%)
BOP 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
CNERGY 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
FCCL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
HUBC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.35%)
HUMNL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
KOSM 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
MLCF 52.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
OGDC 212.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.23%)
PACE 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
PIAHCLA 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
PIBTL 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.59%)
POWER 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
PPL 171.80 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.54%)
PRL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
SEARL 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
SSGC 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.47%)
SYM 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TRG 58.95 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
WAVESAPP 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.42%)
YOUW 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.88%)
BR100 11,781 Increased By 16.8 (0.14%)
BR30 35,276 Increased By 31.1 (0.09%)
KSE100 112,450 Increased By 463 (0.41%)
KSE30 34,810 Increased By 133.5 (0.39%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 3, 2025
BR Web Desk Published March 4, 2025 Updated March 4, 2025 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan condemns Israeli action to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza

Read here for details.

  • ‘IPPs given choice’: negotiate fairly or opt for arbitration, forensic audits, says power minister

Read here for details.

  • Leghari says govt to ‘rationalise net metering,’ aims to ease burden on consumers

Read here for details.

  • ICC announces match officials for Champions Trophy semi-finals

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 33% YoY to $2.3bn in February 2025

Read here for details.

  • Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 1.5% in February 2025

Read here for details.

  • US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

Read here for details.

  • Arranging additional gas to meet rising Ramadan demand: SSGC

Read here for details.

