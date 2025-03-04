Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan condemns Israeli action to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza

‘IPPs given choice’: negotiate fairly or opt for arbitration, forensic audits, says power minister

Leghari says govt to ‘rationalise net metering,’ aims to ease burden on consumers

ICC announces match officials for Champions Trophy semi-finals

Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 33% YoY to $2.3bn in February 2025

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 1.5% in February 2025

US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion

Arranging additional gas to meet rising Ramadan demand: SSGC

