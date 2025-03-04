BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 3, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Pakistan condemns Israeli action to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza
- ‘IPPs given choice’: negotiate fairly or opt for arbitration, forensic audits, says power minister
- Leghari says govt to ‘rationalise net metering,’ aims to ease burden on consumers
- ICC announces match officials for Champions Trophy semi-finals
- Pakistan’s trade deficit surges 33% YoY to $2.3bn in February 2025
- Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 1.5% in February 2025
- US arbitrator rejects Zia Chishti’s motion
- Arranging additional gas to meet rising Ramadan demand: SSGC
