ICC announces match officials for Champions Trophy semi-finals

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced match officials for the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The two semi-finals are set to take place on March 4, and 5 in Dubai and Lahore, respectively.

The Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth will oversee the first semi-final between India and Australia in Dubai, scheduled for Tuesday, 4th March 4th

Meanwhile, Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel will officiate the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday, March 5th, in Lahore.

Both matches will start at 2pm Pakistan Time.

The full list of officials for both matches is as follows:

Semi-final 1: India v Australia (Dubai)

On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth

Third umpire: Michael Gough

Fourth umpire: Adrian Holdstock

Match referee: Andy Pycroft

Umpire coach: Stuart Cummings

Semi-final 2: South Africa v New Zealand (Lahore)