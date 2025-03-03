AIRLINK 174.28 Decreased By ▼ -12.81 (-6.85%)
Sports

ICC announces match officials for Champions Trophy semi-finals

BR Web Desk Published March 3, 2025 Updated March 3, 2025 06:09pm

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced match officials for the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The two semi-finals are set to take place on March 4, and 5 in Dubai and Lahore, respectively.

The Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth will oversee the first semi-final between India and Australia in Dubai, scheduled for Tuesday, 4th March 4th

Meanwhile, Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel will officiate the second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa on Wednesday, March 5th, in Lahore.

Both matches will start at 2pm Pakistan Time.

The full list of officials for both matches is as follows:

Semi-final 1: India v Australia (Dubai)

  • On-field umpires: Chris Gaffaney and Richard Illingworth
  • Third umpire: Michael Gough
  • Fourth umpire: Adrian Holdstock
  • Match referee: Andy Pycroft
  • Umpire coach: Stuart Cummings

Semi-final 2: South Africa v New Zealand (Lahore)

  • On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel
  • Third umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Fourth umpire: Ahsan Raza
  • Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
  • Umpire coach: Karl Hurter
