Arranging additional gas to meet rising Ramadan demand: SSGC

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has assured that it is arranging additional gas to meet Ramadan demand.

This was announced by the SSGC after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the disruption in gas supply during Sehri and Iftar.

On Sunday, the PM chaired an emergency meetings at both the secretary and minister levels with the managing directors and senior management of Sui companies.

Following the prime minister’s instructions, the company decided to immediately increase the gas pressure by 10%.

It also announced opening gas distribution centers 30-45 minutes before Sehri and Iftar timings “to improve system pressure in areas with low network capacity”.

“Arranging an additional 20 MMCFD gas to enhance transmission line pack and meet demand,” the SSGC said.

The company further said that it was establishing control rooms at head office and regional offices to monitor gas supply and network status on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi also issued directives to K-Electric (KE) and the SSGC to ensure uninterrupted electricity and gas supply during Sehri and Iftar times throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

In a letter written by Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Rabia Syed to the Managing Director of Sui Gas and the Chief Executive Officer of KE, the importance of continuous utility supply during these critical times was emphasised.

The letter stated, “It has been observed that load shedding during these hours causes significant inconvenience to the public, especially affecting their ability to prepare meals and perform religious obligations.”

On February 26, SSGC in a notification had assured the public of uninterrupted gas supplies for Sehri and Iftar preparations.

“However, it must be kept in mind that around annual 10% depletion in the country’s gas reserves has led to the widening gas demand-supply gap,” it said then.

Following listed schedule of gas supplies was shared by the SSGC.

Gas availability timing

03:00am to 09:00am

03:30pm to 10:00pm

Gas closure timing

09:00am to 03:30pm

10:00pm to 03:00am