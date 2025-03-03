Pakistan condemns Israeli action to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza

Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the Israeli decision to block critical humanitarian aid from entering Gaza, during the Holy month of Ramadan.

“This latest action is part of Israel’s systematic campaign to deny much needed humanitarian aid to millions of Palestinians in dire need,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The condemnation comes a day after Israel blocked aid into war-torn Gaza after the first phase of the previously agreed ceasefire expired on Sunday.

The FO called it “another blatant violation of international law” by Israel, which it believed could imperil the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas says Israel is pushing things back to ‘square one’

“We call on the international community to ensure unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza, and to hold Israel accountable for imposition of collective punishment through denial of humanitarian aid to millions of civilians.”

The FO also reiterated its call for the full implementation of the agreement to secure a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza as well as the revival of a political process to achieve the two-state solution, with a viable, sovereign State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.