Prof Dr Muhammad Arif appointed chairperson of NAEAC

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has appointed Professor Dr Muhammad Arif, former Dean, Agriculture University, Peshawar, as chairperson of the National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC), said a press release.

The appointment has been made for a period of four years w.e.f. January 15, 2025, as per Section 3 and 4(j) of the approved bylaws of the Council. The notification stated that the chairperson will not be entitled to any salary or benefits for his services except such honorarium and allowances, as may be prescribed.

Dr Arif has over 36 years of extensive experience in agricultural education, research, and institutional development. A former Dean, Professor and Fulbright Fellow from the University of Agriculture, Peshawar, his contributions to accreditation and quality assurance in higher education is widely recognized at both national and international levels.

Dr Arif has played a key role in enhancing the quality of agricultural education in Pakistan through his involvement with the National Agricultural Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC). He has served as Convener and Expert for multiple Accreditation Inspection Committees (AICs), ensuring rigorous evaluations and helping institutions align their programs with national and international standards. His contributions have resulted in the successful accreditation of numerous academic programs of various leading universities in Pakistan and the establishment of sustainable systems for maintaining academic quality.

Dr Arif has significant experience working on international projects related to agricultural development and quality assurance. As a Regional Potato Seed Specialist for South-West & Central Asia (SWCA) with the International Potato Center (CIP), he led projects focusing on clean seed production, multiplication and marketing including program evaluation, and quality improvement in post-conflict regions like Afghanistan.

Dr Arif published over 80 peer-reviewed articles in international and national journals of repute, and monographs, contributed chapters in books focusing on plant virology, molecular resistance, and integrated disease management and production virus-free seed and propagative materials. His research includes groundbreaking work on pathogen-derived resistance (PDR), which has had a significant impact on sustainable agriculture worldwide.

He had also contributed to academic development through: Supervising over 120 undergraduates and 50 postgraduate theses in agriculture-related disciplines and developing curricula as part of the Higher Education Commission’s National Curriculum Revision Committee, ensuring that academic programs remain relevant and aligned with current trends.

Dr Arif has experience spanning teaching, research, project management, and institutional development. He has designed and implemented quality assurance mechanisms that strengthened academic programs across various institutions. With a strong focus on collaboration, he has worked with stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to achieve shared goals in agricultural education and research.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025