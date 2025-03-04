Price control regulations: Crackdown launched against violators

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration on Monday launched a crackdown on violators of price control regulations. On the first day of Ramazan, 27 violations were detected and subsequently over Rs 100,000 fines were imposed on shopkeepers and vendors charging inflated prices.

According to the administration, the price control magistrates remained active across the city on the first day of Ramazan following strict directives from Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza to ensure the implementation of government-mandated price relief.

The magistrates conducted extensive inspections throughout the city, imposing substantial fines and registering cases against those found violating price control regulations. The district administration’s crackdown resulted in 27 violations being identified at various locations across the city. Officials registered four cases against serious offenders and issued 21 warnings.

Commenting on the crackdown, DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza said that they will deal with those creating artificial inflation during Ramazan with an iron hand, adding that nobody would be allowed to exploit citizens. He confirmed that administrative officers will remain actively deployed in the field throughout Ramazan and are continuously monitoring prices of essential items in Ramazan Bazaars to ensure affordable access for all citizens.

