Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs1,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 03 Mar, 2025 03:45pm

Gold prices in Pakistan rose on Monday in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola reached 301,500 after it increased by 1500.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs258,487 after it registered an increase of Rs1,286, as per rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs500.

The international rate of gold also increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,869 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $12 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased by Rs30 to settle at Rs3,270 per tola.

