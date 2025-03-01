AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

01 Mar, 2025

Gold prices fell in Pakistan in line with their decline in the international rates. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs300,000 after it shed Rs500 on Saturday.

Likewise, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs257,201 after it registered a decrease of Rs438, as per the rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Friday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs2,500.

The international rate of gold also decreased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,857 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a decrease of $6 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price decreased by Rs10 to settle at Rs3,240 per tola.

