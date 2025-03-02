Pakistan win bronze in ITF Wheelchair Tennis event

Pakistan finished third in the BNP Paribas World Team Cup Wheelchair Tennis Asian Qualification Event, defeating Iran in the bronze medal match at Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday.

In the first singles match, Iran took an early lead when Hussain Mamipour defeated Pakistan’s Fida Hussain in straight sets, winning 6-0, 6-1.

Pakistan bounced back in the second singles match, where Asif Abbasi dominated Muhammad Reza Yagoupi of Iran with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 victory, leveling the tie at 1-1.

Pakistan beat India in BNP Paribas World Team Cup Wheelchair Tennis Qualifiers

In the decisive doubles, Asif and Fida teamed up to secure Pakistan’s victory. They defeated the Iranian pair 6-4, 6-4, sealing the bronze medal for Pakistan in the tournament.

Japan’s both male and female teams won the gold and qualified for the World group event.

Muhammad Khalid Rehmani Vice president Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) haild Pakistan team’s performance, saying that it was for the first time that Pakistan finished at the podium.

Pakistan fail against Japan in BNP Paribas Wheelchair Tennis, face India next

He thanked President Aisamul Haq, and the ITF Wheelchair department who are supporting Wheelchair Tennis in the country.

Rehmani also commanded former president PTF Salim Saifullah Khan who initiated Wheelchair Tennis in Pakistan in 2018.

He reiterated that the PTF had planned to flourish Wheelchair Tennis more extensively in 2025 and add more cities in the fold of wheelchair development Initiative and invite a foreign coach to train Pakistani coaches for wheelchair training capacity building.