AIRLINK 187.09 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.3%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.94%)
FCCL 40.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.03%)
FFL 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.11%)
FLYNG 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.56%)
HUBC 131.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.11%)
HUMNL 13.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-4.05%)
KEL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 6.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.12%)
MLCF 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (3.77%)
OGDC 212.59 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.23%)
PACE 6.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.66%)
PAEL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.43%)
PIAHCLA 15.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (7.38%)
POWER 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 173.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-0.98%)
PRL 34.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.73%)
PTC 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.96%)
SEARL 88.09 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-6.7%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
SYM 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-9.23%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.93%)
TRG 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.76%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Mar 02, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pakistan win bronze in ITF Wheelchair Tennis event

Syed Ahmed Raza Published March 2, 2025 Updated March 2, 2025 05:52pm

Pakistan finished third in the BNP Paribas World Team Cup Wheelchair Tennis Asian Qualification Event, defeating Iran in the bronze medal match at Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday.

In the first singles match, Iran took an early lead when Hussain Mamipour defeated Pakistan’s Fida Hussain in straight sets, winning 6-0, 6-1.

Pakistan bounced back in the second singles match, where Asif Abbasi dominated Muhammad Reza Yagoupi of Iran with a flawless 6-0, 6-0 victory, leveling the tie at 1-1.

Pakistan beat India in BNP Paribas World Team Cup Wheelchair Tennis Qualifiers

In the decisive doubles, Asif and Fida teamed up to secure Pakistan’s victory. They defeated the Iranian pair 6-4, 6-4, sealing the bronze medal for Pakistan in the tournament.

Japan’s both male and female teams won the gold and qualified for the World group event.

Muhammad Khalid Rehmani Vice president Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) haild Pakistan team’s performance, saying that it was for the first time that Pakistan finished at the podium.

Pakistan fail against Japan in BNP Paribas Wheelchair Tennis, face India next

He thanked President Aisamul Haq, and the ITF Wheelchair department who are supporting Wheelchair Tennis in the country.

Rehmani also commanded former president PTF Salim Saifullah Khan who initiated Wheelchair Tennis in Pakistan in 2018.

He reiterated that the PTF had planned to flourish Wheelchair Tennis more extensively in 2025 and add more cities in the fold of wheelchair development Initiative and invite a foreign coach to train Pakistani coaches for wheelchair training capacity building.

International Tennis Federation Wheelchair Tennis BNP Paribas World Tennis Cup Pakistan Tennis Federation

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan win bronze in ITF Wheelchair Tennis event

Marco Rubio signs declaration to expedite delivery of $4 billion in military aid to Israel

COAS reaffirms army’s commitment to youth empowerment

Karachi Commissioner directs K-Electric, Sui Gas to avoid loadshedding during Sehri, Iftar

ATMs run out of cash as Ramadan begins in Pakistan

Export of live sheep/goats to Kuwait: SIFC proposal fails to win ECC approval

Public funds for self-projection: SC urged to initiate contempt proceedings against Punjab CM

France’s Macron urges calm after Trump and Zelenskiy clash

Australia, South Africa forced to wait on Champions Trophy semi-final venues

Iyer defies Henry to take India to 249-9 in Champions Trophy

Rs265.745bn WHT paid in H1FY25: Salaried individuals emerge major contributor to kitty

Read more stories