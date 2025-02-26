AIRLINK 184.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
Sports

Pakistan fail against Japan in BNP Paribas Wheelchair Tennis, face India next

Published February 26, 2025

Pakistan failed to make an impact against top-seeded Japan in the Men’s Team Event at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup Wheelchair Tennis Asian Qualification Event in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Wednesday.

In singles, Asif Abbasi, ranked over 120, lost to Takuya Miki, Japan’s world number 9 and Paralympic silver medalist, with a score of 6-0, 6-1, while Fida Hussain was defeated by Daisuke Srai with a 6-0, 6-0 scoreline.

In the doubles event, Fida Hussain and Ihsanullah lost to the Japanese duo 6-0, 6-2.

Pakistan will now face India tomorrow.

The arch-rivals have previously met twice and registered a win each.

Pakistan secured victory in Antalya, Turkey in 2022, while India won in Pattaya, Thailand the following year.

Earlier in the day, an opening ceremony was held, attended by the Deputy Defence Minister of Sri Lanka as the Chief Guest.

The ceremony was also attended by Iqbal Issak, the President of the Sri Lanka Tennis Association (SLTA), Nastasia, the ITF Senior Wheelchair Tennis Coordinator, and a representative from the Pakistan Embassy in Colombo.

