AIRLINK 186.40 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (0.93%)
BOP 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.69%)
FCCL 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 27.31 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.37%)
HUBC 130.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
HUMNL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-4.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.89%)
KOSM 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
MLCF 53.44 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (4.31%)
OGDC 212.50 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.18%)
PACE 6.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.18%)
PAEL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.65%)
PIAHCLA 15.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.63%)
PIBTL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (7.16%)
POWER 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.14%)
PRL 34.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.04%)
PTC 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.46%)
SEARL 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.02 (-7.43%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
SSGC 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.11%)
SYM 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-8.53%)
TELE 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.58%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.24%)
WAVESAPP 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.76%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,869 Decreased By -51.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 35,588 Decreased By -219.5 (-0.61%)
KSE100 113,252 Decreased By -532.6 (-0.47%)
KSE30 35,194 Decreased By -193.2 (-0.55%)
Pakistan beat India in BNP Paribas World Team Cup Wheelchair Tennis Qualifiers

Syed Ahmed Raza Published February 28, 2025 Updated February 28, 2025 06:27pm

Pakistan defeated arch-rivals India in a thrilling encounter at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup Wheelchair Tennis Asian Qualification Event in Colombo, on Friday.

The closely contested tie saw both teams winning one singles match each before rain interrupted the decisive doubles match.

Pakistan’s Asif Abbasi set the tone with a dominant performance, defeating India’s Sathasivam 6-0, 6-0 in the first singles match. However, India bounced back in the second singles, with Karthik overpowering Pakistan’s Fida Hussain 6-2, 6-0 to bring the contest to level terms, the Pakistan Tennis Federation said.

Pakistan fail against Japan in BNP Paribas Wheelchair Tennis, face India next

The doubles match, which was underway at the SLTA Sports Complex, saw Pakistan leading 3-1 before rain forced play to stop at 5:25 PM local time.

With the match still incomplete, both teams now await the resumption to determine the final result of this high-stakes clash.

This is Pakistan’s second singles win over India in the tournament since their famous victory in Antalya, Turkey, in 2022.

