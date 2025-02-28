AIRLINK 189.47 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (2.59%)
BOP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.19%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.17%)
HUMNL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.75%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
MLCF 51.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
OGDC 211.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.06%)
PACE 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
PAEL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.69%)
POWER 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
PPL 174.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PTC 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
SEARL 93.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
SYM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.73%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.62%)
TRG 60.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.91%)
WAVESAPP 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,934 Increased By 13.1 (0.11%)
BR30 35,786 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.06%)
KSE100 113,972 Increased By 187.7 (0.16%)
KSE30 35,432 Increased By 44.4 (0.13%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand slips ahead of local data, US inflation reading

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2025 01:50pm

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s rand softened early on Friday, as markets awaited a flurry of local economic data releases and a key US inflation reading due later in the day.

At 0727 GMT, the rand traded at 18.52 against the dollar , about 0.3% weaker than its previous close.

Trade in the South African currency has been volatile in recent sessions amid local budget disputes and uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans.

Domestic investors will look to trade and budget balance data later on Friday to gauge the health of Africa’s most industrialised economy.

Central bank data earlier showed South Africa’s M3 money supply growth last month was at 7.10%, up from 6.71% in December.

South African rand weaker as dollar gains on Trump tariff comments

Credit growth for January came in at 4.59%, from 3.83% in the previous month.

The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies, as investors eye the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data - the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure - for clues to its monetary policy trajectory.

On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the blue-chip Top-40 index last traded about 1% lower. South Africa’s benchmark 2030 government bond was flat, with the yield at 9.08%.

South African rand

Comments

200 characters

South African rand slips ahead of local data, US inflation reading

PSX observes volatility, KSE-100 up nearly 200 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Ramadan moon sighting

OGDC’s profit down 44% in 2QFY25 amid lower sales, high taxes

Afghanistan bat first against Australia in crucial Champions Trophy match

Mari Minerals joins Chagai exploration venture

Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump to sign minerals deal at White House

Oil set for first monthly drop since November on economic doubts

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

Read more stories