AIRLINK 189.47 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (2.59%)
BOP 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.18%)
FCCL 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.95%)
FFL 15.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.05%)
FLYNG 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.19%)
HUBC 132.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (1.17%)
HUMNL 13.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.75%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.14%)
MLCF 51.42 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.37%)
OGDC 211.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.06%)
PACE 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
PAEL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.94%)
PIAHCLA 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.69%)
POWER 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.72%)
PPL 174.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.43%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PTC 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.38%)
SEARL 93.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.31%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
SSGC 33.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
SYM 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-4.73%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.62%)
TRG 60.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.91%)
WAVESAPP 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.45%)
YOUW 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.05%)
BR100 11,934 Increased By 13.1 (0.11%)
BR30 35,786 Decreased By -21.8 (-0.06%)
KSE100 113,972 Increased By 187.7 (0.16%)
KSE30 35,430 Increased By 43.2 (0.12%)
Feb 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bitcoin slides more than 5% to lowest since November 11

Reuters Published 28 Feb, 2025 09:31am

SINGAPORE: Bitcoin fell to a 3-1/2-month low on Friday, dragged by uncertainty about US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans and crypto policy and flagging investor confidence after a $1.5 billion hack in rival coin ether.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value, was last down more than 5% on the day at $79,666, trading below $80,000 for the first time since November 11.

“Bitcoin’s fall below $80k shows that positive sentiments from a crypto-friendly administration and high-profile endorsements have run their course,” said Joshua Chu, Co-Chair of the Hong Kong Web3 Association.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency has shed a quarter of its market value since mid-December, when it topped $105,000 on optimism that the Trump administration would champion a strategic bitcoin fund and loosen regulation.

Beyond a flurry of appointments of crypto-friendly officials when he took office, there has been little concrete news around that policy for investors.

“Momentum ran out when there was no fresh news to keep driving the bullish narrative,” said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

“On top of that, given the move in Mag 7 stocks we’ve seen, which is also a story of momentum slowing and valuations deflating, bitcoin, which still trades as a ‘higher beta tech’ play, is being dragged down by sell-off in Wall Street tech stocks.”

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market value, was down nearly 6% at $2,149.38, around its lowest since January 2024. In addition, investors have been pulling money out of bitcoin-backed exchange-traded funds.

Global investors have been jittery on signs the so-called exceptionalism of the US economy might be fading, while Trump prepares to impose tariffs that have stoked fears of higher global inflation and slower growth.

Trump has indicated he plans to slap a 25% levy on imports from Canada and Mexico from early March, and more tariffs on China. In a sign of unease, safe-haven US Treasury prices have rallied sharply, sending yields to three-month lows.

The crypto world has also been nervous after Dubai-headquartered Bybit, the world’s second-largest exchange after Binance, said on February 21 that hackers had stolen ether worth around $1.5 billion.

Bybit caters to more than 60 million users worldwide and offers access to various cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin and ether.

Bitcoin falls by 5% at $84,201

Blockchain research firm Elliptic said the hack was probably the single largest known theft of any kind.

“It’s a combination of macro forces. The Fed only planning one rate cut, more tariffs, uncertainties around geopolitics and war, and the ByBit hack didn’t help confidence either,” said Reuben Conceicao, chief strategy officer at digital wallet firm Metasig.

“It is hard for people to be excited and pump BTC when there are bigger issues at play.”

bitcoin Cryptocurrency US President Donald Trump

Comments

200 characters

Bitcoin slides more than 5% to lowest since November 11

PSX observes volatility, KSE-100 up nearly 200 points

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

Police blockades, road closures: TTAP manages to hold final round of grand moot

Indus Motor’s profit jumps 179% to Rs4.9bn in 2QFY25

Jefferies Investors team meets Aurangzeb

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Ramadan moon sighting

Water, snow shortage: NPCC warns of lower hydel generation

Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump to sign minerals deal at White House

Oil heads for first monthly drop since November as economic uncertainty weighs

Mari Minerals joins Chagai exploration venture

Read more stories