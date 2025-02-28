AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
Gold prices decline

Recorder Report Published 28 Feb, 2025 06:24am

KARACHI: Gold prices continued to slump on Thursday, mirroring the global market downtrend, receding below $2,900 per ounce, traders said.

After a fall by Rs3,300 and Rs2,829, gold prices reached Rs303,000 per tola and Rs259,773 per 10 grams, respectively, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association said.

International market registered a decline by $29, scaling back gold bullion value to $2,887 per ounce while silver was selling for around $32 per ounce.

Domestic silver prices held steady at Rs3,314 per tola and Rs2,841 per 10 grams, according to the association.

Open market may deal in gold and silver at different prices as compared to those fixed by the association.

