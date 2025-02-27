AIRLINK 184.69 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.11%)
Markets

PTA conducted trials, market assessment for 5G, Senate panel told

BR Web Desk Published 27 Feb, 2025 10:07pm

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications was told on Thursday that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had conducted trials and completed a market assessment for 5G (fifth generation mobile network), a statement from the Senate Secretariat said.

The committee meeting, led by Senator Palwasha Muhammad Zai Khan, received briefing on PTA preparedness for the 5G auction.

“Officials informed that PTA has conducted trials and completed a market assessment for 5G,” the statement read.

“However, the government has constituted an Advisory Committee under the guidance of the finance minister to evaluate the market and spectrum capacity owing to the country’s demands,” it added.

Officials further stated that the lacunas concerning the 5G auction would be sorted out soon.

Earlier this month, Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja claimed that Pakistan is set to offer spectrum by May or June this year as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance digital connectivity and accelerate its transition to 5G.

Later, PTA chairman Hafeez ur Rehman also informed that Pakistan is gearing up for the 5G era as he emphasised the technology’s role in driving economic growth and innovation.

The Thursday’s committee was further briefed on the Universal Service Fund (USF) projects completed in the last three years. Officials stated that the USF had completed 63 3G/4G projects across the country in the last three years.

“These projects have targeted 11,225 mauzas across the nation and benefit around 21,724,315 individuals.”

As per the statement, the committee also highlighted the issue of distorted internet on the national highways.

“Officials maintained that the PTA is pushing the telecom sector for National Roaming to resolve internet distortions on national highways, following the example of the coastal highway.”

Meanwhile, the committee also analysed the bidding process initiated by IGNITE for the Virtual Studio Project.

“The aggrieved party argued that IGNITE rejected our bid on ambiguous grounds and awarded the contract to the consortium that didn’t qualify in the first stage.

The committee directed IGNITE to halt the process and provide the details of the evaluation conducted for the awarding of the contract,“ the statement read.

PTA 5G telecommunications Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Information Technology Senate Standing Committee Senate panel 5G auction Senate Secretariat Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications fifth generation mobile network

