Transition to 5G: All set to offer spectrum by May or June: MoS

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to offer spectrum by May or June this year as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance digital connectivity and accelerate its transition to 5G.

The Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, announced during the 5G Regulatory Masterclass held in Islamabad.

Pakistan is making significant strides in its IT and telecom sector, aiming to increase IT exports from $3.2 billion to $15 billion and achieve the prime minister’s $25 billion economic target through enhanced digital infrastructure, she reiterated. As part of this initiative, the country is set to offer spectrum by mid-2025 and accelerate its transition to 5G technology, further strengthening its technological cooperation with Malaysia, she maintained.

The four-day event (February 17–20), jointly organised by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), and Nokia Pakistan, marks a significant step in Pakistan-Malaysia digital collaboration.

Highlighting the importance of digital transformation, Khawaja stated that more than half of Pakistan currently operates on a 274 MHz spectrum, and the recent connection of the world’s largest optical fiber cable to Pakistan will significantly boost connectivity. She emphasised that the Wakhan Corridor would be leveraged to link Pakistan with Central Asia, enhancing regional connectivity. Stressing the government’s commitment to IT sector growth, she reiterated that Pakistan aims to increase IT exports from $3.2 billion to $15 billion and achieve the prime minister’s $25 billion economic target through improved digital infrastructure.

The event was attended by key dignitaries, including the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, who underscored the role of 5G in driving economic and technological progress. He highlighted that Pakistan’s adoption of 5G would be crucial for long-term sustainability and global competitiveness.

The PTA Chairman, Major General Hafeez ur Rehman (retired), described 5G as a gateway to innovation and progress, reaffirming PTA’s commitment to bridging the digital divide and empowering industries.

The Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, also addressed the gathering, emphasising Malaysia-Pakistan digital cooperation. He commended the collaboration between PTA and MCMC and described the Masterclass as a vital initiative in shaping the future of connectivity. He highlighted that Malaysia has been actively working on 5G deployment since December 2021, adopting a single wholesale network model, which is now transitioning into a dual network model. The $3.7 billion investment in Malaysia’s 5G rollout has led to over 80 per cent coverage of populated areas with more than 7,000 operational sites.

Ambassador Mazlan also showcased Malaysia’s Pelan Jalinan Digital Negara (JENDELA), a five-year plan (2021-2025) aimed at expanding fiber connectivity, improving broadband speeds, and ensuring 100 per cent internet coverage in populated areas. He further pointed out EDOTCO, a Malaysian-based company managing over 2,000 telecom towers in Pakistan, and expressed confidence in its role in accelerating Pakistan’s 5G deployment, scheduled for July 2025.

Representing Nokia Pakistan, Mikko Lavanti, Senior Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, reaffirmed Nokia’s commitment to Pakistan’s digital transformation, stating that 5G is a key driver of economic growth and innovation. The Masterclass features technical sessions, panel discussions, and knowledge-sharing activities, fostering regulatory expertise, cross-border collaboration, and digital advancement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025