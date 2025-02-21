Country ready for 5G leap: PTA chief

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is gearing up for the 5G era, as highlighted by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Hafeez ur Rehman, who emphasised the technology’s role in driving economic growth and innovation.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a four-day Masterclass on “5G and Beyond: Shaping the Future of Connectivity,” he reiterated the country’s commitment to advanced connectivity.

The PTA and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have successfully concluded a four-day Masterclass titled, “5G and Beyond: Shaping the Future of Connectivity”, held in Islamabad from February 17 to 20.

Attended by over 60 industry leaders, policymakers, and academics, the Masterclass focused on key areas such as 5G deployment strategies, spectrum management, and emerging applications. The event featured technical sessions, panel discussions, and knowledge-sharing activities led by experts from the MCMC Academy.

Following the event, the MCMC team visited PTA Headquarters, where they received a detailed briefing, toured the National Telecom Security Operations Center (NTSOC)/Data Center, and concluded with a commemorative photograph. The PTA also extended its gratitude to MCMC Executive Chairman and his team for their contributions to 5G capacity building.

The Masterclass aligns with the Letter of Cooperation (LoC) signed between PTA and MCMC on October 3, 2024, in the presence of the prime ministers of Pakistan and Malaysia.

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of both nations to advancing digital transformation and unlocking the full potential of 5G technology.

