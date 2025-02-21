AIRLINK 189.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.1%)
BOP 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
CNERGY 7.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
FCCL 43.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.88%)
FFL 15.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
FLYNG 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.4%)
HUBC 130.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
HUMNL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.7%)
KEL 4.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
KOSM 6.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.94%)
MLCF 48.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.25%)
OGDC 205.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.09%)
PACE 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.56%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.69%)
PIAHCLA 16.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 8.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.92%)
POWER 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.63%)
PPL 175.00 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.32%)
PRL 35.38 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.93%)
PTC 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.72%)
SEARL 98.44 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.46%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SSGC 30.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.51%)
SYM 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.18%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
TRG 62.10 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.71%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
YOUW 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
BR100 11,956 Decreased By -5.1 (-0.04%)
BR30 35,721 Increased By 86.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 113,782 Increased By 43.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 35,341 Increased By 13.2 (0.04%)
Feb 21, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2025-02-21

Country ready for 5G leap: PTA chief

Nuzhat Nazar Published 21 Feb, 2025 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is gearing up for the 5G era, as highlighted by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Chairman Hafeez ur Rehman, who emphasised the technology’s role in driving economic growth and innovation.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a four-day Masterclass on “5G and Beyond: Shaping the Future of Connectivity,” he reiterated the country’s commitment to advanced connectivity.

The PTA and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) have successfully concluded a four-day Masterclass titled, “5G and Beyond: Shaping the Future of Connectivity”, held in Islamabad from February 17 to 20.

Attended by over 60 industry leaders, policymakers, and academics, the Masterclass focused on key areas such as 5G deployment strategies, spectrum management, and emerging applications. The event featured technical sessions, panel discussions, and knowledge-sharing activities led by experts from the MCMC Academy.

Following the event, the MCMC team visited PTA Headquarters, where they received a detailed briefing, toured the National Telecom Security Operations Center (NTSOC)/Data Center, and concluded with a commemorative photograph. The PTA also extended its gratitude to MCMC Executive Chairman and his team for their contributions to 5G capacity building.

The Masterclass aligns with the Letter of Cooperation (LoC) signed between PTA and MCMC on October 3, 2024, in the presence of the prime ministers of Pakistan and Malaysia.

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of both nations to advancing digital transformation and unlocking the full potential of 5G technology.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan PTA 5G Hafeez ur Rehman PTA chairman

Comments

200 characters

Country ready for 5G leap: PTA chief

Crackdown on unregulated sectors to intensify: Aurangzeb

First package of regulatory reforms: BoI set to seek Cabinet nod

COAS Munir briefed on British Army’s modernization plans: ISPR

India-style ‘electricity exchange’ on the cards

Hesco, Sepco submit distribution investment plans for 2025-2030

Rate of return for NPCs revised downward

Judges’ transfers: SC urged to ‘clip’ President’s power

Transfer of raw material to sister co does not qualify as sale: SC

ATIR assessment framework: FBR directs IR officers to adhere to procedure

e-Trucks into operations: Hutchison Ports leads with investment in green port operations

Read more stories