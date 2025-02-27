Sindh govt to improve Karachi’s transport infrastructure

KARACHI: The Sindh government, along with industrialists and business leaders, has agreed that all relevant agencies will collaborate to improve Karachi’s transport infrastructure.

The parties have also decided to make joint efforts to ensure the implementation of laws and address the challenges faced by the business community.

The Sub-Committee on Transport of the Business Facilitation and Coordination Committee held a meeting at the Sindh Secretariat, chaired by Senior Minister of Sindh and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon. The meeting was attended by Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab, Secretary Local Government Khalid Haider Shah, Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi, Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, CEO Trans Karachi Tariq Manzoor Chandio, DIG Traffic Pir Muhammad Shah, and other officials.

Additionally, renowned industrialist Arif Habib, President KATI Junaid Naqi, Danish Dewan of Dewan Group, Zubair Chhaya, Zubair Motiwala, Javed Balwani, and others were also present. Speaking at the meeting, Senior Minister of Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the government will soon address issues related to exporters and transport.

He added that illegally occupied transport lands across the province will be reclaimed within a month to resolve the problems of bus terminals.

He stated that the government will soon introduce a new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy, which has attracted interest from foreign companies for investment. He emphasized that the future lies in electric vehicles and that immediate steps need to be taken in this direction.

He also mentioned that the Sindh government will soon launch EV taxis, which will not only create employment opportunities but also contribute to environmental protection.

Speaking at the meeting, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab stated that no compromise will be made on the writ of the state and that the government will ensure strict enforcement of transport laws. During the meeting, SMTA Managing Director Kamal Dayo provided a detailed briefing on the mass transit system and proposed possible measures to address the city’s transport challenges.

The discussion also covered issues related to the motor vehicle inspection system, improvements to mass transit infrastructure, and business transport. During the meeting, industrialists and business leaders praised the Sindh government’s ongoing public-private partnership projects and emphasized the need to initiate more such projects.

They said that operating the transport sector under a public-private partnership is a historic and commendable move by the Sindh government and urged the government to replicate such moves in other sectors.

Renowned industrialist Arif Habib indicated towards the need for coordination between the government and private sector in regard to issues involved with importers and exporters. He stated that strong collaboration between both sectors is essential for resolving these issues. He also underscored the importance of adherence to the law by all stakeholders to ensure that trade and transport problems are addressed in a fair and legal manner.

