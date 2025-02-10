Sindh govt, Dewan Group look to introduce 500 electric taxis in province

The Sindh government and Dewan Group are making progress in introducing 500 electric taxis in the province, with the aim to address environmental and transportation issues.

A statement from the Sindh government on Monday said Special Assistant to Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar met prominent industrialist and head of Dewan Group of Industries Dewan Muhammad Yousuf Farooqui in the office of the investment department.

The statement added that in the meeting the head of Dewan Group informed that the company is working towards introducing 500 electric taxis in Sindh, a project that would cost Rs2.5 billion.

Dewan Farooque Motors (DFML) starts EV production after EDB’s approval

The special assistant welcomed the idea, stressing that it will help in solving the problem of public transport and also strengthen the Sindh government’s plan for environment-friendly transport.

Naveed Qamar said the manufacturing of electric vehicles/cars and taxis in Sindh under Dewan Group of industries will promote technology in the province and create new employment opportunities, the statement added.

Earlier in December 2024, Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) reported to having locally assembled more than 100 units of a Chinese electric vehicle (EV) named ‘Honri-VE’ in the first three months since the company commenced production of EVs at its assembly plant.

Sources told Business Recorder that DFML is in discussion with the government of Sindh and Punjab to introduce the Chinese EV Honri-VE as e-taxi in the two provinces.

However, a final decision on the modalities of the proposal are yet to be finalised.

Meanwhile, sources also told Business Recorder that in order to make the electric taxi schemes successful, the provincial governments will be required to involve banks to extend financing to the taxi buyers.

Dewan Motors teams up to boost EV charging infrastructure

Another official, who commented on condition of anonymity because the discussions are currently private, said the company is in the discussion phase with the Sindh government. “As soon as we receive a confirmation order with 100% advance payment from Sindh Government, we will start delivering the e-taxis,” the official said.

DFML has introduced two variants of the Chinese electric car including Honri-VE 0.2 and Honri-VE 0.3. The company claim they can move 200km and 300km in a single full charge and are priced at Rs3.99 million and Rs4.99 million, respectively.