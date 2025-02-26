In a recent federal cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan’s economic prosperity is directly tied to the complete eradication of terrorism. He has plausibly argued that the country is required to strive for peace and security to foster development and growth.

No doubt, the challenge of terrorism that demands a unified national response in order to fully eliminate it because when you yank that terrorism weed up by the roots, it has been eradicated; it will never come back.

Be that as it may, that the prime minister is obviously diligent and hard-working is a fact. It is largely because of his team that he proudly heads and through which he has assiduously hammered out an action plan the country has witnessed significant improvement in its macroeconomic indicators in recent weeks and months.

The government has deservedly attracted praise from some global lending institutions, particularly the World Bank, in recent weeks for stabilising the economy. Unfortunately, however, such praise seems to have given birth to complacency in the PML-N-led government.

That is why perhaps the prime minister has suddenly started speaking with evident pride, albeit in a sardonic style that echoes his brother Nawaz Sharif’s. But the prime minister must not lose sight of the fact that success breeds complacency, and complacency breeds failure.

Hence the need for working harder, always, and ensuring that the government he leads does not become complacent.

Tooba Hasan Bhoon (Lahore)

