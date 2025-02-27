Maryam praised for setting ‘unprecedented achievement records’ in one year

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has hailed Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s one-year performance as a “revolutionary chapter in Pakistan’s history,” stating that Maryam Nawaz has shattered multiple records of success within a single year.

“In Pakistan’s 76-year history, no leader has initiated and completed as many projects as Maryam Nawaz has accomplished in just one year. While Maryam Nawaz is setting benchmarks in public service, her opponents are busy planting flags in the soil of verbal hostility,” Azma said.

She emphasized that Maryam Nawaz has redefined politics by transforming it into a vehicle for public service, introducing a new trend of governance. “Pakistan’s youth demand electric bikes, scholarships, laptops, and accessible business loans; not petrol bombs, slingshots, or spiked batons.

The younger generation has awakened; they have outright rejected the politics of arson, blockades, violence, vandalism, and chaos. Maryam Nawaz has emerged as a beacon of hope and aspiration for the youth,“ Bokhari asserted.

She said that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz cares for the people like a mother. “A mother always wishes to see her children prosper and thrive. No mother wants to see her children in police stations or jails.” Azma further reiterated that the Punjab government is committed to accelerating the journey of progress to ensure every citizen has equal access to quality life, education, and employment opportunities.

Moreover, Information Minister Azma Bokhari in a rejoinder to Barrister Saif’s statement challenged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to present a list of just 10 development projects, stating that if they do, the Punjab government will promote them itself.

She emphasized that Punjab’s media campaign is grounded in reality, while those with “zero performance” should be embarrassed to criticize Punjab’s governance. She stated that instead of constantly targeting Punjab, the so-called spokespersons should present the performance of their government. The fact that they only criticize Punjab is proof they have nothing substantial to showcase about KP’s achievements, she added. She maintained that those whose governance is marked by theatrics, empty promises and conspiracies against the nation have no standing to comment on Punjab’s progress.

She highlighted Punjab’s tangible results, noting that under Maryam Nawaz’s leadership, significant positive changes have been made in the lives of Punjab’s residents within just one year. She said that every aspect of our media campaign reflects Punjab’s on-ground realities. Meanwhile, KP’s treasury has been wasted on sit-ins, protests, and long marches for over a decade. Issuing direct challenge, she declared, If the KP government can list its 10 development projects, we will personally promote them in Punjab. Instead of engaging in blame games, the KP government should focus on providing real relief to its people.

