Life & Style

Conan O’Brien says Oscars can’t avoid politics but won’t dwell on it

Reuters Published 27 Feb, 2025 11:48am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Conan O’Brien said he does not think he can avoid politics when he steps on the stage on Sunday to host the Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie business.

Past hosts and winners in traditionally liberal Hollywood often commented on current events, at times sparking angry critiques from Donald Trump on social media.

Republican Trump returned to the White House as president in January.

“I think as host I cannot ignore the moment we’re in right now, but also it’s threading a needle,” O’Brien, a first-time Oscars host, said at a press conference. “I want to do it with humor and also make sure the night doesn’t drift into only about that.”

‘Go big or go home’: Oscars red carpet to sparkle with bold gems and rare diamonds

The Oscars will be broadcast live on Walt Disney’s ABC network on Sunday.

O’Brien said he had a responsibility to celebrate the actors and craftspeople who worked on the nominated movies while acknowledging current events. “It’s a difficult line to walk, but I’m determined to do it,” he said.

He promised a festive night, a luxurious tuxedo custom made for him by a Los Angeles designer and “for the first time in my career - incredible lighting.”

He also joked that he would take jabs at beloved Hollywood figures such as Ron Howard and Tom Hanks. “I’m going to take ’em both down.”

O’Brien said he could not reveal much else about the show.

“I don’t go to rehearsals. I hang out at a Cheesecake Factory,” he quipped.

Donald Trump White House Hollywood Tom Hanks Oscars Conan O’Brien

