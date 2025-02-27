AIRLINK 184.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.27%)
BOP 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
FCCL 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
FFL 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FLYNG 26.69 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
HUBC 131.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
KOSM 6.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 51.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.87%)
OGDC 209.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.25%)
PACE 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PIBTL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
POWER 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.37%)
PRL 35.21 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PTC 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.99%)
SYM 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WAVESAPP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.39%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
BR100 11,955 Increased By 30 (0.25%)
BR30 35,826 Increased By 89.9 (0.25%)
KSE100 114,011 Increased By 148.2 (0.13%)
KSE30 35,428 Increased By 27 (0.08%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 26, 2025
BR Web Desk Published 27 Feb, 2025 08:56am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Opposition alliance vows to resist ‘unconstitutional forces’ at Islamabad conference

Read here for details.

  • Tax Policy Office to be operationalised ‘in a few days’: Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • SSGC issues gas supply schedule for Ramazan 2025

Read here for details.

  • PAA inks $15mn deal to strengthen Pakistan’s airport security

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to boost bilateral trade to $2bn

Read here for details.

  • HUBCO profit declines 68% in 2QFY25

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

PD proposes Rs392.5bn PSDP for in-house projects

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories