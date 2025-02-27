BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from February 26, 2025
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Opposition alliance vows to resist ‘unconstitutional forces’ at Islamabad conference
- Tax Policy Office to be operationalised ‘in a few days’: Aurangzeb
- SSGC issues gas supply schedule for Ramazan 2025
- PAA inks $15mn deal to strengthen Pakistan’s airport security
- Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to boost bilateral trade to $2bn
- HUBCO profit declines 68% in 2QFY25
