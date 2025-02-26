AIRLINK 184.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.73%)
BOP 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.84%)
FCCL 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
FFL 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.85%)
FLYNG 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
HUBC 133.16 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.94%)
HUMNL 14.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.19%)
MLCF 51.85 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.41%)
OGDC 210.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-1.42%)
PACE 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.67%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.12%)
PIAHCLA 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.54%)
POWER 11.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.76%)
PPL 175.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-0.99%)
PRL 35.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.84%)
PTC 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.64%)
SEARL 95.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-1.97%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 32.23 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.45%)
SYM 17.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.93%)
WAVESAPP 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.34%)
YOUW 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.84%)
BR100 11,963 Decreased By -22.5 (-0.19%)
BR30 35,887 Decreased By -36.2 (-0.1%)
KSE100 114,310 Decreased By -217.7 (-0.19%)
KSE30 35,576 Decreased By -122.8 (-0.34%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance HUBC (The Hub Power Company Limited) 133.00 Increased By ▲ 0.82%

HUBCO profit declines 68% in 2QFY25

BR Web Desk Published 26 Feb, 2025 11:37am

Amid lower revenue, Hub Power Company Limited (HUBCO), Pakistan’s largest Independent Power Producer (IPP), saw its profit decline by over 68% to Rs5.48 billion in the quarter that ended December 31, 2024.

On a consolidated basis, the company registered a profit of Rs17.18 billion in the same period of the previous year, according to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

Consequently, earnings per share (EPS) decreased to Rs3.25 per share in the period under review compared to Rs11.78 per share in the same period last year (SPLY).

The company announced a cash dividend of Rs5 per share i.e. 50%.

“HUBCO revenue and profit dipped sharply in 2QFY25 due to full quarter impact of HUB base plant termination,” said Arif Habib Limited (AHL).

“Bottom line was further suppressed due to likely provision of LPS disallowance to Narowal.”

On a consolidated basis, the IPP’s revenue from contracts with customers lowered by 48% to Rs15.49 billion in 2QFY25, compared to Rs29.91 billion recorded in the prior year.

The company’s cost of revenue declined nearly 31% to Rs9.12 billion in 2QFY25, compared to Rs13.16 billion in SPLY.

As a result, the gross profit of HUBCO decreased by nearly 62% to Rs6.38 billion in 2QFY25. This translates to a profit margin of 59% in 2QFY25, as compared to 44% in SPLY

Meanwhile, the company’s other income significantly increased by over 45%, hitting Rs1.3 billion in 2QFY25, compared to Rs900 million in SPLY.

The power producer’s profit from operations clocked in at Rs3.2 billion in 2QFY25, down 81%.

HUBCO saw its cost of finance lowered to Rs4.1 billion in 2QFY25, a decrease of nearly 41%.

On the other hand, HUBCO earned Rs9.8 billion as a share of profits from associates and ventures in 2QFY25.

The company’s profit before taxation stood at Rs8.9 billion, down 56%.

The IPP paid Rs3.45 billion in taxes in 2QFY25, up 8%.

Earlier this year, HUBCO Green (Private) Limited (HGL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hub Power Holdings Limited (HPHL), inaugurated its first EV Charging Station at Ocean Mall, Karachi on Tuesday, 21st January 2025.

HUBCO PSX EPS psx companies companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) profit before tax PSX notice PSX stocks PSX notices PSX listed companies HUBCO Green

Comments

200 characters

HUBCO profit declines 68% in 2QFY25

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 down over 400 points

PM Shehbaz welcomed with guard of honour in Tashkent

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Procurement of 1,100 vehicles: PAC hints at summoning FBR chief

Iron, steel scrap importers: FBR withdraws EFS facility

Opposition to power arrears at-source deductions: KP govt’s summary gets no response from PD

Oil edges up as US stockpile report counters rising supply concerns

Project agreement: ADB tells LESCO to submit ‘AEFS’ for FY24

Policy oversight, regulatory framework: Govt to mull setting up of ‘crypto council’

Read more stories