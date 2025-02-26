AIRLINK 184.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
Pakistan

Opposition alliance vows to resist ‘unconstitutional forces’ at Islamabad conference

BR Web Desk Published 26 Feb, 2025 10:16pm

Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai announced on Wednesday that the opposition alliance, Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan, is committed to challenging “unconstitutional and undemocratic forces” in the country, vowing to uphold democratic principles and constitutional rule, Aaj News reported.

Achakzai’s made the statement at the conclusion of the Grand Alliance Conference’s first day.

Second round of talks: PTI seeks time to consult Imran Khan on ‘list of demands’

The conference saw participation from prominent opposition figures, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Awam Pakistan’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen’s (MWM) Nasir Shirazi.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi accused the government of pressuring a hotel administration to revoke permission for the second day of the conference.

He claimed the alliance faced repeated obstacles in organizing the event over the past month, including objections to holding it near a cricket route.

“There was nothing against the state or incitement—just discussions on the Constitution and rule of law,” Abbasi said, criticizing the government for fearing a single conference.

He revealed that the hotel staff expressed helplessness when asked to provide written reasons for canceling the event.

Despite this, the alliance resolved to proceed with the conference, asserting it as their constitutional right.

Abbasi emphasized that the gathering was not a street protest but a lawful assembly focused on democratic principles.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub condemned the lack of rule of law and government pressure on the hotel administration.

He affirmed the alliance’s commitment to strengthening the country through democratic means, stating, “We are talking to strengthen the country, and here the hotel administration expressed desperation under pressure.”

The opposition’s convergence follows stalled negotiations between PTI and the ruling coalition, which failed to yield significant outcomes despite multiple rounds of talks.

The alliance remains determined to uphold constitutional values and challenge what they term as undemocratic practices.

