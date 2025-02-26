AIRLINK 184.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
BOP 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.85%)
FCCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.63%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.46%)
HUBC 131.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.6%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
MLCF 51.71 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.13%)
OGDC 208.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.09%)
PACE 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.42%)
PAEL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.73%)
POWER 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
PPL 172.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.21%)
PRL 35.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.6%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 95.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SSGC 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.65%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 60.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.7%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.01%)
YOUW 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.56%)
BR100 11,925 Decreased By -60 (-0.5%)
BR30 35,736 Decreased By -186.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 113,862 Decreased By -665.8 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,401 Decreased By -298.1 (-0.84%)
Feb 26, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tax Policy Office to be operationalised ‘in a few days’: Aurangzeb

  • Govt committed to broadening tax base, advancing with focused approach to make Pakistan export-led country, says finance minister
BR Web Desk Published 26 Feb, 2025 09:39pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Wednesday the Tax Policy Office (TPO) would be operationalised in a few days to facilitate taxpayers, industrialists and the business community.

The finance minister said this while addressing a meeting of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), according to a press release from the Finance Division.

Aurangzeb said the government was committed to broadening the tax base and advancing with a “focused approach” to make Pakistan an export-led country.

“The govt has simplified the taxation process and the Tax Policy Office would be operationalised in a few days to facilitate taxpayers, industrialists and the business community,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The federal cabinet earlier this month approved establishment of the TPO at the Ministry of Finance to build on the government’s economic reform agenda.

According to a notification from the Ministry of Finance, the TPO will lend support to the analysis of tax policies and proposals through data modeling, revenue and economic forecasting as well as the country’s international tax treaties and obligations.

The finance czar said on Wednesday that information technology and digitalisation were introduced in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to “save time and ensure more transparency in financial affairs”.

“The government is endeavouring for sustainable and inclusive economic growth.”

IMF team to visit Pakistan next week, says FM Aurangzeb

The minister claimed Pakistan has been put in the “right direction” by the incumbent government and “great responsibility rests on the private sector to come forward and contribute richly in the country’s development process”.

“The private sector has to take a lead role in promotion of business and industrialisation in the country, especially in mineral rich Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Balochistan.”

The government would facilitate business and industrialisation to generate employment opportunities for youth and alleviate poverty in KP, he assured.

Aurangzeb stressed that prosperity could be achieved by creating a balance between revenue and expenditure.

 

Taxes Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry tax reforms tax net tax returns tax system tax refund Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb Tax Policy Office tax management

Comments

200 characters

Tax Policy Office to be operationalised ‘in a few days’: Aurangzeb

Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 Index loses 666 points

IMF team to visit Pakistan next week, says FM Aurangzeb

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Will 18% GST on net metering slow down Pakistan’s solar boom?

PM Shehbaz returns to Pakistan after visits to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan

Trump floats $5 million ‘gold card’ as a route to US citizenship

National Saving Schemes: CDNS decreases rates of return

PAA inks $15mn deal to strengthen Pakistan’s airport security

Hamas says next swap deal with Israel will use ‘new mechanism’

Read more stories