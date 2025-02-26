AIRLINK 184.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
Business & Finance

PAA inks $15mn deal to strengthen Pakistan’s airport security

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced on Wednesday that a contract worth 2.2 billion yen ($14.7 million)...
BR Web Desk Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 05:25pm

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) announced Wednesday that a contract worth 2.2 billion yen ($14.7 million) has been signed with Tech International, in an effort to strengthen airport security.

In a press release, the PAA said that a successful completion of the tendering process for security equipment under the Phase-2 Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Project was conducted in Japan.

JICA commemorates 70 years of its ODA to Pakistan

“Under this project, state-of-the-art Explosive Detection System (EDS CT) machines along with an advanced Baggage Handling System will be installed at Karachi, Multan, and Faisalabad airports,” the PAA said.

The authority added that the project is being implemented with a Japanese grant through the JICA, with Gyros serving as the consultant.

“This initiative marks a significant step in strengthening aviation security and passenger facilitation at Pakistan’s major airports.”

