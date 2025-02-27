AIRLINK 184.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.13%)
BOP 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
FCCL 41.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
FFL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
FLYNG 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
HUBC 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 14.21 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KEL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
KOSM 6.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.89%)
OGDC 209.40 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.25%)
PACE 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.64%)
PAEL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.59%)
PIAHCLA 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
PIBTL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
POWER 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.42%)
PPL 173.50 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.37%)
PRL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.37%)
PTC 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.29%)
SILK 1.13 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 33.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.14%)
SYM 17.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
TRG 60.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
WAVESAPP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.39%)
WTL 1.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
BR100 11,955 Increased By 30 (0.25%)
BR30 35,826 Increased By 89.9 (0.25%)
KSE100 114,008 Increased By 145.6 (0.13%)
KSE30 35,434 Increased By 33.3 (0.09%)
Feb 27, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-02-27

Govt raises Rs2.25trn through Sukuk auctions since Dec 2023

  • Trading volumes in secondary market also increasing gradually as the market participants become familiar with system
Sohail Sarfraz Published February 27, 2025 Updated February 27, 2025 09:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has helped the government in conducting 18 auctions and raising a gross amount of Rs 2.25 trillion by issuing Ijarah Sukuk since December 2023.

Trading volumes in secondary market have also been increasing gradually as the market participants become familiar with this system.

The initiative is the result of active collaboration of the stakeholders including Finance Ministry, debt management office (DMO), SECP, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), capital market institutions (CMIs), banks, mutual funds and brokers.

GOP Ijarah Sukuk: PSX raises Rs135.87bn

Traditionally, Government Debt Securities (GDS) were issued and traded in over-the-counter market.

In December 2023, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) decided, with the approval of the federal government, to utilize the services of capital market institutions (CMIs) for issuance, registration, trading, settlement and transfer of shariah compliant GDS.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) supported the Ministry of Finance in this decision and worked closely with the DMO and the CMIs in its implementation.

Sukuk auction: Govt raises Rs2trn in 2024 using PSX platform

Issuance, registration, trading, settlement and transfer of GDS through CMIs required amendments by the Federal Cabinet in Rules pertaining to GDS, amendments in Regulations by the CMIs, and development and deployment of relevant processes, procedures and software.

Extensive support was also provided by market participants including banks, mutual funds and the brokerage industry.

Various steps have been taken by CMIs with the approval of the SECP over the last few months to support the GDS market, including rationalization of brokerage commission, revaluation mechanism based on brokers quotation model, same day settlement and direct access to the secondary market trading for banks and mutual funds, among others.

These initiatives aim to enhance transparency, competition, efficiency and tax collection in the domestic debt market by ensuring confidentiality of bids, providing electronic trading platform, widening the distribution network including banks and brokers, standardizing the trading and payment systems, promoting the use of technology, creating the necessary checks and balances among the trading/payment/transfer systems, availability of all relevant information on a single platform etc.

The SECP remains committed to working closely with the MoF for development of the domestic debt market.

Greater transparency, wider outreach, more competition, standardised processes, and necessary checks and balances lead to higher investor confidence and market efficiency. This initiative is leading in the right direction and broadening the opportunities for investors as well as the government, and contributing to the country’s economic growth, the SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP SBP sukuk finance ministry mutual funds Government Debt Securities Ijarah Sukuk Debt Management Office Sukuk auctions CMIs

Comments

200 characters

Govt raises Rs2.25trn through Sukuk auctions since Dec 2023

300 units consumption: Agriculture, domestic consumers to get benefit of FCA savings

Minister apprises British HC about power sector initiatives

Provisional negative adjustment of FCA: Nepra urged to pass on benefit to KE consumers

Govt says to run USC under PPP

Bun, rusk sales: FTO tells FBR to offer GST relief in budget

Senate panel takes notice of 600 trucks stuck at Pak-Iran border

Govt takes note of rise in prices of edibles ahead of Ramazan

Japanese car makers concern over delay in tax refunds

KPOGCL, consortium sign exploration agreement on Miran Block

Read more stories