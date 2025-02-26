AIRLINK 184.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.72%)
BOP 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.35%)
CNERGY 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (7.85%)
FCCL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.63%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.43%)
FLYNG 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.46%)
HUBC 131.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
HUMNL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.77%)
KEL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.6%)
KOSM 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
MLCF 51.71 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.13%)
OGDC 208.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.45 (-2.09%)
PACE 6.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-6.42%)
PAEL 42.08 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.47%)
PIAHCLA 16.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.73%)
POWER 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.39%)
PPL 172.86 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-2.21%)
PRL 35.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.6%)
PTC 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.53%)
SEARL 95.28 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SSGC 34.18 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (8.65%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.72%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
TRG 60.48 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.7%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.01%)
YOUW 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.56%)
BR100 11,925 Decreased By -60 (-0.5%)
BR30 35,736 Decreased By -186.7 (-0.52%)
KSE100 113,862 Decreased By -665.8 (-0.58%)
KSE30 35,401 Decreased By -298.1 (-0.84%)
Selling pressure at PSX, KSE-100 Index loses 666 points

BR Web Desk Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 06:12pm

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed selling pressure on Wednesday, as its benchmark KSE-100 Index closed the day lower by 666 points.

The KSE-100 witnessed some buying in the initial hours, hitting an intra-day high of 114,762.93.

However, the bears gained ground in the latter hours and pushed the index to an intra-day low of 113,849.93.

At close, the benchmark index settled at 113,862.33, down by 665.76 points or 0.58%.

“After two days of strong buying by local mutual funds, as reflected in NCCPL data, the market took a breather today as investors opted for profit booking, resulting in a volatile session,” brokerage house Topline Securities said in its post-market report.

The downward movement was primarily driven by ENGROH, OGDC, PPL, MARI, and PSO, which collectively shaved 417 points off the index, it added.

In a key development, a mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will arrive in Pakistan next week, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Wednesday, with a first review of a $7 billion bailout programme due in March.

Official sources revealed that the nine-member IMF mission led by Nathan Porter would stay in the country for around two weeks.

In the first phase, negotiations would take place on technical aspects, which policy-level talks would follow in the second phase. Sources revealed that the budget for 2025-26, currently in the process of being formulated, in all probability would be reviewed.

On Tuesday, the KSE-100 Index closed marginally higher after selling in the second half erased most of its earlier gains. The index settled at 114,528.09, up by 197.98 points or 0.17%.

Globally, Asia shares rose ahead of AI darling Nvidia’s earnings later in the day.

US copper prices surged more than 4% while those elsewhere fell overnight after President Donald Trump ordered a probe into potential new tariffs on copper imports on Tuesday.

Data on Tuesday showed US consumer confidence deteriorated at its sharpest pace in 3-1/2 years in February - the latest in a string of surveys suggesting that businesses and consumers were becoming increasingly rattled by the Trump administration’s policies.

Traders reacted by ramping up bets of more Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, with futures now pointing to nearly 60 bps worth of easing priced in by year-end, up from about 40 bps a week ago.

In stocks, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.63% on Wednesday, helped by a rally in Chinese markets.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index surged more than 2%, with the Hang Seng Tech index also rising 2.7%.

The CSI300 blue-chip index ticked up 0.54%, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7%.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal decline, appreciating 0.02% against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday. At close, the rupee settled at 279.62, a gain of Re0.05 against the greenback.

Volume on the all-share index increased to 640.18 million from 495.98 million recorded in the previous close.

However, the value of shares declined to Rs22.74 billion from Rs29.36 billion in the previous session.

Cnergyico PK was the volume leader with 83.86 million shares, followed by Pak Int.Bulk with 49.25 million shares, and Sui South Gas with 39.44 million shares.

Shares of 446 companies were traded on Wednesday, of which 126 registered an increase, 260 recorded a fall, while 60 remained unchanged.

