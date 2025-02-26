First review of $7bn EFF programme: Protracted IMF-govt talks likely

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission is expected to reach Pakistan on March 3, for the first review of the $7 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme, sources in the Finance Ministry revealed.

Official sources revealed that the nine-member IMF mission led by Nathan Porter would stay in the country for around two weeks.

In the first phase, negotiations would take place on technical aspects, which would be followed by policy-level talks in the second phase. Sources revealed that the budget for 2025-26, currently in the process of being formulated, in all probability would be reviewed.

EFF approved despite ‘dissenting voices’: IMF MD

The IMF team will meet with multiple government institutions, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Planning Commission, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), and National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). Additionally, separate talks will be held with representatives from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

A technical mission of the IMF held talks for the second consecutive day on Pakistan’s request for around $1.5 billion in additional financing to combat climate change.

The four-member technical delegation who arrived here on Monday, held talks with the representatives of Punjab and Balochistan provincial governments.

The discussions come as part of the IMF’s Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF) arrangements, which provide long-term financing for climate resilience projects. Official said that negotiations were held on green budgeting, climate spending tagging, tracking, and reporting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025