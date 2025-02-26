Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

First review of $7bn EFF programme: Protracted IMF-govt talks likely

Govt to consider establishing National Crypto Council, says Finance Division

Mari Energies discovers hydrocarbon reserves in KP’s Spinwam-1 well

New York City closes PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter, ends $220mn lease agreement

KAPCO’s power plant to remain in system till 2027

SBP grants license to Wemsol for commercial operational launch

