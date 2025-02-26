AIRLINK 185.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from February 25, 2025
BR Web Desk Published February 26, 2025 Updated February 26, 2025 08:48am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • First review of $7bn EFF programme: Protracted IMF-govt talks likely

Read here for details.

  • Govt to consider establishing National Crypto Council, says Finance Division

Read here for details.

  • Mari Energies discovers hydrocarbon reserves in KP’s Spinwam-1 well

Read here for details.

  • New York City closes PIA’s Roosevelt Hotel migrant shelter, ends $220mn lease agreement

Read here for details.

  • KAPCO’s power plant to remain in system till 2027

Read here for details.

  • SBP grants license to Wemsol for commercial operational launch

Read here for details.

