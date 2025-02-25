AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
BOP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
FCCL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
HUBC 131.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.55%)
KOSM 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
MLCF 51.13 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.26%)
OGDC 213.33 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.41%)
PACE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.2%)
PAEL 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.8%)
POWER 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
PPL 176.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 35.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PTC 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 97.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
SYM 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.75%)
TELE 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
TRG 60.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-5.07%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
BR100 11,985 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.31%)
BR30 35,923 Decreased By -207 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,528 Increased By 198 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,699 Increased By 86.5 (0.24%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets KAPCO (Kot Addu Power Company Limited) 37.98 Increased By ▲ 4.6%

KAPCO’s power plant to remain in system till 2027

BR Web Desk Published 25 Feb, 2025 02:59pm

Pakistan’s power producer Kot Addu Power Company Limited (KAPCO) on Tuesday informed that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the inclusion of its power plant in the Power Acquisition Plan (2023-2027) for distribution companies.

The IPP disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

KAPCO stated that progress has been made on the renewal of the company’s Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) following negotiations with the National Task Force on Implementation of Structural Reforms (Power Sector).

“Due to system requirements, the NEPRA has already approved the inclusion of the company’s power plant in the Power Acquisition Plan (2023- 2027) for distribution companies whereby the company’s power plant is required in the system till 2027,” it said.

“Hence, it has been agreed in principle that the PPA for 500 MW (and switchyard) will be renewed for three years on hybrid take-and-pay wherein certain fixed costs along with a minimum guaranteed return will be allowed subject to availability of the power plant; and extra return on equity will be linked with additional generation of electricity.”

‘No capacity payments’ received since PPA expiry in October 2022, says KAPCO

The IPP said following the review period closure, the government approved the retention of the company’s power plant and advised the relevant authorities including NEPRA, Central Power Purchasing Authority (Guarantee) Limited (CPPA-G) and the National Transmission and Dispatch Company Limited (NTDC) for completing formalities (including regulatory) for the execution of the PPA with the company.

“In view of these developments, the company has also filed an addendum to the tariff petition before NEPRA for determination of final tariff. Once the company is formally advised of the renewal terms, the company will be seeking appropriate corporate approvals,” read the notice.

KAPCO power plant is Pakistan’s largest combined cycle power plant. The plant comprises 10 multi-fuel-fired gas turbines and five steam turbines.

nepra PSX KAPCO psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Pakistan’s energy sector Power Purchase Agreement PPAs PSX notice Kot Addu Power Company Limited PSX stocks PSX notices National Electric Power Regulatory Authority PSX listed companies

Comments

200 characters

KAPCO’s power plant to remain in system till 2027

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Mari Energies discovers hydrocarbon reserves in KP’s Spinwam-1 well

SBP grants license to Wemsol for commercial operational launch

Oil steady after bump from Iran sanctions, strong refining margins

PSX increases maximum order limits

Champions Trophy: South Africa vs Australia match abandoned due to rain

PSX & BSE ink MoU to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Solar net metering consumers: Discovering Rs9.8bn loss, FTO orders 18pc GST levy

Read more stories