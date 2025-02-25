AIRLINK 185.82 Decreased By ▼ -2.66 (-1.41%)
BOP 12.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.87%)
CNERGY 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
FCCL 41.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.38%)
FFL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.82%)
HUBC 131.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.39%)
KEL 4.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.55%)
KOSM 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.05%)
MLCF 51.13 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (4.26%)
OGDC 213.33 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (1.41%)
PACE 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.2%)
PAEL 41.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.4%)
PIAHCLA 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.8%)
POWER 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.58%)
PPL 176.76 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.73%)
PRL 35.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
PTC 24.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 97.32 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
SSGC 31.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
SYM 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.75%)
TELE 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
TRG 60.06 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-5.07%)
WAVESAPP 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
BR100 11,985 Decreased By -37.2 (-0.31%)
BR30 35,923 Decreased By -207 (-0.57%)
KSE100 114,528 Increased By 198 (0.17%)
KSE30 35,699 Increased By 86.5 (0.24%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP grants license to Wemsol for commercial operational launch

BR Web Desk Published 25 Feb, 2025 03:15pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has given a license to Wemsol Private Limited to commence commercial operations as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI).

“Under the license, the EMI shall offer e-money wallet and payment gateway services to consumers and merchants,” SBP said in a statement.

“With this license, the number of EMIs undertaking commercial operations will increase to six (06), including NayaPay Private Limited, Finja Private Limited, SadaPay Private Limited, Akhtar Fuiou Technologies Private Limited, E-Processing Systems Private Limited, and Wemsol Private Limited.”

SBP awards pilot licence to Mashreq Bank to operate as digital retail bank

In addition, one EMI, namely HubPay Private Limited is currently in pilot operations.

Meanwhile, three EMIs, i.e. YAP Pakistan Private Limited, Cerisma Private Limited, and Toko Lab Private Limited—have been given in-principle approval and are currently in the process of developing their organizational readiness and technological infrastructure to commence pilot operations, the central bank shared.

Wemsol Pvt Ltd operates Keenu, a Pakistani fintech that offers digital payment services to consumers and businesses. Keenu offers a digital wallet app that allows users to make payments, send money, and split bills.

SBP Electronic Money Institution pakistan banking sector EMI Wemsol Private Limited Keenu SBP license

Comments

200 characters

SBP grants license to Wemsol for commercial operational launch

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains nearly 1,200 points

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

KAPCO’s power plant to remain in system till 2027

Mari Energies discovers hydrocarbon reserves in KP’s Spinwam-1 well

Oil steady after bump from Iran sanctions, strong refining margins

PSX increases maximum order limits

Champions Trophy: South Africa vs Australia match abandoned due to rain

PSX & BSE ink MoU to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Solar net metering consumers: Discovering Rs9.8bn loss, FTO orders 18pc GST levy

Read more stories