APNS announces winners of 24th APNS Journalist Awards

KARACHI: The APNS is holding 25th APNS Awards ceremony wherein, the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif has been requested to grace the ceremony as Chief Guest and distribute the awards among the winners of journalist and advertising agencies awards.

The APNS has announced the winners of 24th APNS Journalist Awards which will be given at the APNS Awards Ceremony. The Panel of Judges consisted of the prominent writers and intellectuals namely, Ameena Saiyid, Nasira Zuberi, Prof Tauseef Ahmed, Abid Ali Syed, Prof Semi Naghmana, Prof Dr Rafia Taj, Sana Ali, Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Prof Dr Har Baksh Makhijani and Dr Badruddin Soomro.

The Panel selected the following awards:

Best Feature Award (English), Muhammad Hanif, Daily Dawn.

Best Feature Award (Urdu), Munawar Ali Rajput, Daily Jang.

Best Feature Award (Regional Languages), Wahid Paras Hisbani, Fortnightly Ibrat Magazine.

Best Column Award (English), Salman Masood, Daily The Nation.

Best Column Award (Urdu), Razia Fareed, Daily Jang and Nusrat Javed, Daily Nawa-i-Waqt.

Best Column Award (Regional Languages), Ali Muhammad Memon, Daily Kawish and Mir Qaim Khan Talpur, Daily Ibrat.

Best Investigative Report, Naziha Syed Ali, Daily Dawn and Muhammad Akbar Notezai, Daily Dawn.

Best Investigative Report (Business/Economic), Saleem Ullah Siddiqui, Daily Jang.

Best Investigative Report (Environmental/Conservation/Gender) Muhammad Akbar Notezai, Daily Dawn.

Best Cartoon, Rohait Bhagwant, Daily Dawn.

Best Photograph, alaluddin Qureshi, Daily The Express Tribune.

