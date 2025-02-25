AIRLINK 188.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
BOP 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 43.01 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.27%)
FFL 15.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
FLYNG 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
HUBC 134.00 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.4%)
HUMNL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.63%)
KEL 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
KOSM 6.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 50.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.77%)
OGDC 215.00 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (2.2%)
PACE 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.09%)
PAEL 42.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIAHCLA 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
PIBTL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
POWER 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
PPL 181.00 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (1.65%)
PRL 35.77 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.5%)
PTC 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
SEARL 98.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.26%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SSGC 31.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TELE 8.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.34%)
TRG 62.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.81%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.34%)
YOUW 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.27%)
BR100 12,127 Increased By 104.5 (0.87%)
BR30 36,490 Increased By 359.6 (1%)
KSE100 115,437 Increased By 1106.9 (0.97%)
KSE30 36,018 Increased By 405.6 (1.14%)
Feb 25, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-25

APNS announces winners of 24th APNS Journalist Awards

Press Release Published February 25, 2025 Updated February 25, 2025 08:35am

KARACHI: The APNS is holding 25th APNS Awards ceremony wherein, the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif has been requested to grace the ceremony as Chief Guest and distribute the awards among the winners of journalist and advertising agencies awards.

The APNS has announced the winners of 24th APNS Journalist Awards which will be given at the APNS Awards Ceremony. The Panel of Judges consisted of the prominent writers and intellectuals namely, Ameena Saiyid, Nasira Zuberi, Prof Tauseef Ahmed, Abid Ali Syed, Prof Semi Naghmana, Prof Dr Rafia Taj, Sana Ali, Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, Prof Dr Har Baksh Makhijani and Dr Badruddin Soomro.

The Panel selected the following awards:

Best Feature Award (English), Muhammad Hanif, Daily Dawn.

Best Feature Award (Urdu), Munawar Ali Rajput, Daily Jang.

Best Feature Award (Regional Languages), Wahid Paras Hisbani, Fortnightly Ibrat Magazine.

Best Column Award (English), Salman Masood, Daily The Nation.

Best Column Award (Urdu), Razia Fareed, Daily Jang and Nusrat Javed, Daily Nawa-i-Waqt.

Best Column Award (Regional Languages), Ali Muhammad Memon, Daily Kawish and Mir Qaim Khan Talpur, Daily Ibrat.

Best Investigative Report, Naziha Syed Ali, Daily Dawn and Muhammad Akbar Notezai, Daily Dawn.

Best Investigative Report (Business/Economic), Saleem Ullah Siddiqui, Daily Jang.

Best Investigative Report (Environmental/Conservation/Gender) Muhammad Akbar Notezai, Daily Dawn.

Best Cartoon, Rohait Bhagwant, Daily Dawn.

Best Photograph, alaluddin Qureshi, Daily The Express Tribune.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

APNS PM Shehbaz Sharif APNS Journalist Awards 24th APNS Journalist Awards APNS Awards Ceremony

Comments

200 characters

APNS announces winners of 24th APNS Journalist Awards

Solar net metering consumers: Discovering Rs9.8bn loss, FTO orders 18pc GST levy

Contracts revision: Non-compliant IPPs, plants to face forensic audit

Expo Centre location in Quetta: Senate panel directs MoC to liaise with Balochistan CM

Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign multiple accords

SC says targeting army installations just not acceptable

SC urged to set aside order passed by two judges

Pakistan Bar Council representative quits JCP

Banks surpass oil & gas sector as top taxpayers: PBA chief

Minimum wage law ignored: NA panel to ask Speaker to suggest course of action

Multiple MoUs inked: PSO and SOCAR to set up JV firm in Singapore

Read more stories