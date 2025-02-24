AIRLINK 188.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.55%)
BOP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
FCCL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.83%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
HUBC 133.46 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.59%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.57%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.61%)
MLCF 49.04 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (4.47%)
OGDC 210.37 Increased By ▲ 7.62 (3.76%)
PACE 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.41%)
POWER 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PPL 178.06 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.4%)
PRL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
PTC 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
SEARL 96.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 31.89 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.28%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
TPLP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 63.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
WAVESAPP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 158.1 (1.33%)
BR30 36,130 Increased By 809.4 (2.29%)
KSE100 114,330 Increased By 1529.2 (1.36%)
KSE30 35,612 Increased By 576.2 (1.64%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia to buy control of Olam’s agribusiness for $1.8bn; shares jump

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 07:32pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s agricultural and livestock investment firm SALIC has agreed to buy a 44.58% stake in Singapore-based Olam Group’s agricultural products business Olam for 1.78 billion, the companies said on Monday.

Shares in Olam Group jumped as much as 8.9% in early trading to S$1.23, their biggest daily jump since November last year.

The transaction values Olam Agri at $4 billion, higher than the $3.5 billion valuation in December 2022 when it sold a 35% stake to SALIC, and will give SALIC an 80% controlling stake in the business.

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the $925 billion Public Investment Fund (PIF), owns SALIC.

The deal underscores the kingdom’s drive to prioritise secure food supply chains and rely less on imports.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries import up to 85% of their food, including the majority of staples such as rice and cereals, according to PwC. Abu Dhabi holding firm ADQ in 2021 also bought a 45% stake in Louis Drefus Company in a similar move.

Olam Group, which was advised by Rothschild on the deal, will divest its remaining 19.99% stake in the unit three years after the completion of the first phase, giving SALIC full control of Olam Agri, it said.

Saudi Arabia hires banks for inaugural green bond

The deal will result in a gain of $1.84 billion for Olam Group, the firm said in an exchange filing.

Including the 35.43% stake sold to SALIC in December 2022, Olam Group will unlock $3.87 billion in gross proceeds from the complete divestment of Olam Agri.

“The full acquisition agreement of Olam Agri aligns with SALIC’s strategic objectives of diversifying sources of essential commodities … to secure a key position in the global grains sector,” SALIC Group CEO Sulaiman AlRumaih said in a statement.

Olam Group, which is also planning to list its ingredients business, ofi, on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange alongside a secondary listing in Singapore, said it can now focus on ways to unlock value for the remaining businesses.

“With this transaction, we can now focus our attention on seeking strategic options to unlock value for the remaining Olam Group businesses and ofi, including the pursuit of an IPO,” Group CEO Sunny Verghese said.

Saudi Arabia MENA Olam agricultural and livestock investment

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia to buy control of Olam’s agribusiness for $1.8bn; shares jump

Aurangzeb calls for open-minded approach towards cryptocurrency in Pakistan

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan, Bangladesh resume direct trade after more than 50 years

Reforming SOEs and privatisation ‘right thing to do’, says Aurangzeb

KSE-100 recoups intra-day losses, closes 1,529 points higher on back of E&P gains

Pak Suzuki hikes car prices by up to Rs120,000

Saudi Arabia confirms $500mn commitment to polio eradication effort for Pakistan, Afghanistan, WHO says

PM Shehbaz to visit Uzbekistan to boost bilateral, regional ties

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs309,500 in Pakistan

PTA grants license to VPN service providers

Read more stories