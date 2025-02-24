AIRLINK 188.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.55%)
BOP 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.26%)
FCCL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.83%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
FLYNG 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
HUBC 133.46 Increased By ▲ 3.37 (2.59%)
HUMNL 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.57%)
KOSM 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.61%)
MLCF 49.04 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (4.47%)
OGDC 210.37 Increased By ▲ 7.62 (3.76%)
PACE 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 42.49 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.28%)
PIAHCLA 16.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.41%)
POWER 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
PPL 178.06 Increased By ▲ 5.85 (3.4%)
PRL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
PTC 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
SEARL 96.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.91%)
SSGC 31.89 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (4.28%)
SYM 17.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
TPLP 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 63.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.13%)
WAVESAPP 11.64 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.67%)
YOUW 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.72%)
BR100 12,023 Increased By 158.1 (1.33%)
BR30 36,130 Increased By 809.4 (2.29%)
KSE100 114,330 Increased By 1529.2 (1.36%)
KSE30 35,612 Increased By 576.2 (1.64%)
Feb 24, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia hires banks for inaugural green bond

Reuters Published 24 Feb, 2025 05:17pm

Saudi Arabia plans to issue potential euro-denominated dual-tranche bonds consisting of a 7-year inaugural green bond and a 12-year bond, subject to market conditions, the fixed income news service IFR reported on Monday.

Last month, Saudi Arabia raised $12 billion from global debt markets in a three-part bond sale, attracting strong investor demand, with proceeds expected to help cover its budget deficit and pay down debt.

The total order book reached around $37 billion, the National Debt Management Center (NDMC) had said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, has forecast a fiscal deficit of $27 billion for 2025 as it continues strategic spending on projects linked to Vision 2030, the kingdom’s ambitious plan to overhaul the economy.

Saudi healthcare group SMC Hospitals hires banks for IPO, sources say

HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Société Générale will be the global coordinators and joint active bookrunners, while Crédit Agricole CIB and SNB Capital will be joint passive bookrunners, IFR said.

HSBC and J.P. Morgan will also act as joint green structuring agents.

Saudi Arabia MENA Saudi Arabia green bond

Comments

200 characters

Saudi Arabia hires banks for inaugural green bond

Aurangzeb calls for open-minded approach towards cryptocurrency in Pakistan

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Reforming SOEs and privatization ‘right thing to do’, says Aurangzeb

KSE-100 recoups intra-day losses, closes 1,529 points higher on back of E&P gains

Pak Suzuki hikes car prices by up to Rs120,000

PM Shehbaz to visit Uzbekistan to boost bilateral, regional ties

New record high: gold price per tola jumps to Rs309,500 in Pakistan

PTA grants license to VPN service providers

CCP introduces up to Rs2mn whistleblower incentive to counter cartelisation

Oil prices steady as traders await progress on push for Ukraine peace deal

Read more stories