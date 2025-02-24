Reforming structural flaws in FPTP system: FAFEN for immediate parliamentary, political action

ISLAMABAD: The representativeness of Pakistan’s electoral outcomes has not shown any improvement over the past two decades, with successive national and provincial assemblies securing mandates from fewer than a quarter of registered voters and barely half of those who cast ballots, highlights the latest report by the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) titled “Representation in Pakistan’s Elections (2002–2024)”.

The report underscores the systemic inadequacies in aligning the makeup of the legislatures with the voters’ intent, which drives the political instability in the country by eroding public trust in electoral outcomes. It calls for immediate parliamentary and political action to reform structural flaws in the existing First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) system, which is used to elect members on general seats in the national and provincial assemblies.

FAFEN’s analysis shows a persistent representation gap across five general elections since 2002.

The National Assembly resulting from GE-2002 enjoyed the support of 20 percent of the registered voters and 47 percent of the polled votes while the Assembly resulting from GE-2008 represented 22 percent of the registered voters and 50 percent of the polled votes.

Similarly, the Assemblies resulting from the general elections of 2013, 2018, and 2024 represented 26 percent, 22 percent, and 21 percent of the registered voters, and 48 percent, 43 percent, and 45 percent of the polled votes, respectively.

The constituency-level analysis of GE-2024 results shows that none of the 265 constituencies returned a winner securing a majority of the registered voters.

Almost three-quarters of the constituencies (202 or 76 percent) returned winners supported by less than 25 percent of the registered voters while the winners in the remaining 63 (24 percent) constituencies had a 25 percent to 50 percent support base among the registered voters.

In terms of polled votes, winners in 69 (26 percent) National Assembly constituencies secured above 50 percent of the polled votes, while the remaining 196 (74 percent) securing less than half of the polled votes.

The outcome of provincial assemblies’ elections during GE-2024 mirrored national trends, as winners in only two constituencies secured more than 50 percent of the registered votes.

In most (499 or 85 percent) provincial constituencies, the proportion of winning candidates constituted less than 25 percent of registered voters. In terms of winners’ proportion of polled votes, winners in only 107 (18 percent) provincial constituencies secured more than 50 percent of the polled votes.

The report identifies the existing First-Past-the-Post (FPTP) electoral system as a key driver of unrepresentative outcomes. While low voter turnout remains a concern, the FPTP system exacerbates the crisis by awarding victory to candidates who secure the most votes in a constituency, regardless of whether they achieve majority support.

In light of the findings of the report, FAFEN emphasizes the need for an informed and constructive debate on the representativeness of the election system and urges the Parliament to lead efforts for the appraisal of the FPTP system and explore ways to enhance voter engagement and ensure more representative outcomes.

