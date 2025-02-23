Fragile optimism

EDITORIAL: The latest Gallup survey indicating a rise in business confidence is a much-needed positive development for Pakistan’s economy. After months of uncertainty, political turmoil, and fiscal stress, any sign of optimism is welcome.

Businesses appear to be regaining some hope in the economic outlook, which, if sustained, could translate into higher investment and job creation. However, it would be premature to assume that the worst is behind us. The lingering uncertainty surrounding policy direction, taxation, and governance remains a significant hurdle to long-term economic stability.

Confidence in the business community does not rise or fall in a vacuum. It is a reflection of broader economic conditions, policy consistency, and the level of trust in the government’s ability to steer the economy.

While the survey suggests that sentiment has improved, businesses remain cautious. The prevailing concerns over inflation, inconsistent regulations, and unpredictable policymaking mean that this newfound optimism remains fragile. The challenge now is to consolidate these gains by ensuring clear, decisive, and transparent governance.

Markets and businesses can absorb bad news. They can adjust to higher taxes, interest rate hikes, and even external shocks if they are foreseeable. What they cannot handle is uncertainty. Prolonged ambiguity over government policies, abrupt shifts in taxation, and inconsistent regulations force businesses to adopt a defensive approach, delaying investments, holding off expansions, and waiting for clarity. This hesitation, in turn, stifles growth. Investors, both local and foreign, need stability to plan for the long term. Without it, capital remains on the sidelines.

Pakistan has seen this before. Every period of policy confusion, from erratic tax policies to shifting industrial priorities, has resulted in capital flight and stagnation. Economic recoveries have been repeatedly stalled by sudden fiscal policy reversals and a lack of institutional coordination.

If business confidence is indeed on the rise, it must be nurtured, not disrupted by further uncertainty. The government must provide clear roadmaps on taxation, industrial policy, and economic reforms so that businesses can plan ahead.

The role of political stability in shaping economic sentiment cannot be ignored either. Business confidence does not depend solely on economic policies but also on governance credibility. Investors need assurance that decisions made today will not be overturned tomorrow due to political expediency.

The persistent governance issues, including bureaucratic inefficiencies and weak institutional decision-making, add to the uncertainty. No matter how promising an economic policy may be, its impact is nullified if businesses remain unsure about its implementation or longevity.

For Pakistan’s economy to fully recover, confidence must be backed by action. The government needs to commit to policy consistency, maintain fiscal discipline, and engage in meaningful dialogue with the business community. Vague promises of stability will not suffice — what is required is tangible assurance that policy decisions will not be subject to abrupt reversals.

Therefore, though the rise in business confidence is encouraging, it cannot be taken for granted. If uncertainty is not addressed, the optimism seen in the latest Gallup survey will prove fleeting. Bad news can be managed, but unpredictability is any economy’s worst enemy. It is time for policymakers to recognise this reality.

