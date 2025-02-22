AIRLINK 189.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.34%)
Sports

Buoyant India, beleaguered Pakistan clash in Champions Trophy blockbuster

Reuters Published 22 Feb, 2025 06:54pm
Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan (front) and his teammates warm up during a practice session at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai on February 21, 2025, ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India. Photo: AFP
Pakistan’s captain Mohammad Rizwan (front) and his teammates warm up during a practice session at the ICC Academy ground in Dubai on February 21, 2025, ahead of their ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match against India. Photo: AFP

DUBAI: The lop-sided nature of arguably cricket’s fiercest rivalry in recent years notwithstanding, emotions in both countries will run high when India and Pakistan clash in a Champions Trophy blockbuster in Dubai on Sunday.

India prevailed in seven of the eight completed ODIs in the last decade against rivals they play only in multi-team events because of a strained political relationship between the two countries.

India, who refused to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy citing government advice, will be playing all their matches in Dubai and kicked off their Group A campaign with a six-wicket victory against Bangladesh.

Pakistan’s title defence, meanwhile, look in disarray after their comprehensive defeat by New Zealand and the team led by Mohammed Rizwan need a drastic turnaround against Rohit Sharma’s India.

Hype has built around the match but India vice captain Shubman Gill sought to underplay it.

Pakistan face India in Champions Trophy clash with no room for error

“It doesn’t change anything for us, honestly,” the opener, who smashed a match-winning hundred against Bangladesh, told reporters on Saturday.

“We play every match to win the match and this is no different for us.”

“India-Pakistan has a long history. It’s an exciting contest when both these teams play. Everyone enjoys watching it.”

India arrived without Jasprit Bumrah but did not miss their pace spearhead as Mohammed Shami claimed five wickets against Bangladesh.

No extra pressure ahead of crunch India game: Rauf

Pakistan’s batting mainstay Babar Azam drew flak for lacking intent even though he managed a fifty against New Zealand.

Fellow opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering an during that match.

“It is a big match, but I think the biggest match would obviously be the final,” Gill said.

“By no means we are going to take them as a lesser side. I think they have got a good side and it is important for us to bring our A game tomorrow.”

