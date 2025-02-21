AIRLINK 189.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.43%)
Sports

No extra pressure ahead of crunch India game: Rauf

BR Web Desk Published February 21, 2025 Updated February 21, 2025 06:05pm

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf rebuffed the notion of any added pressure ahead of the high-stakes clash against India.

Pakistan are set to face arch-rivals India in a Champions Trophy blockbuster on Sunday in front of a sell-out Dubai crowd knowing that another defeat will virtually end their title defence.

Speaking to the media outside the Dubai Stadium before a training session, Rauf insisted Pakistan were not thinking about it, saying that the team was focused and confident.

ICC criticized for ‘omitting host Pakistan’ from Champions Trophy logo during India match

The Greenshirts were well beaten by New Zealand by 60 runs in the opening game of the ODI competition in Karachi and realistically need to beat favourites India to stay in the hunt for a semi-final spot in the eight-nation tournament.

However, the fast bowler said Pakistan were not dwelling on its previous match against New Zealand, and that the players fully concentrated on the upcoming game.

“We have a good track record against India in Dubai, and we’ll try to continue that,” he said.

Regarding strategy and team selection, Rauf stated that the final call will depend on pitch conditions. While Pakistan’s fast bowlers have historically performed well against India, he stressed that adaptability will be key.

“The management will assess the conditions and decide accordingly,” he added. “Yes, our pacers have done well, but we’ll have to see what the wicket demands and manoeuvre accordingly.”

Pakistan will face India in a do-or-die game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. A defeat against India will knock Pakistan out of the Champions Trophy.

