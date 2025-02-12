Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of India’s Champions Trophy squad

NEW DELHI: India’s hopes of landing the Champions Trophy took a hit on Tuesday when their leading fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of their squad because of an ongoing injury.

Bumrah, the international cricketer of the year for 2024, has been out of action since injuring his lower back during the Sydney Test in January that also kept him out of the white-ball series against England.

Bumrah, 31, also missed the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia through injury.

Harshit Rana has been named as his replacement.

Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy also comes into the squad, replacing Yashasvi Jaiswal, who was part of the original provisional team.

Varun, who has taken 31 wickets at 11.25 since his return to India’s T20 squad in October, made his ODI debut on Sunday taking 1-54 in Cuttack.

Jaiswal has been named as a non-travelling substitute, alongside Mohammed Siraj and Shivam Dube.

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy